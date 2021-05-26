Letters to the Editor

Is there not a story here??? The MTA already shut down pretty much every station on this line to “reimagine” them for like a period totaling years. Then a few weeks ago, for many days they shut down Manhattan-bound trains from all stations except Astoria Boulevard during the middle of the day and weekends, inconveniencing many. And now they’re doing it again for the next few weeks. What did they not “finish” previously? Why were stations open if they apparently weren’t finished yet? I think there has to be a story here or at the very least, there needs to be more info provided than the vague explanation offered on signs. The MTA is constantly inconveniencing this area of Astoria and targeting this train line more than any in the city and I think residents deserve to know why. Tricia Couture.