Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

This Sure Looks Like an Electric Bronco Teaser as Ford Plans Two New EV Platforms by 2025

By Caleb Jacobs, View Caleb Jacobs's Articles
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A dedicated electric full-size truck base is also on the way. During Wednesday's Ford+ shareholder event, the Blue Oval announced a pair of dedicated EV platforms that are coming to market by 2025. Expect to see a unique full-size electric pickup base, apparently named TE1 according to Reuters' sources, and flexible architecture for battery-powered all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive vehicles, including commercial vans and what looks like a familiar off-roader.

www.thedrive.com
thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford F Series#Commercial Vehicles#New Product Development#Commercial Development#Electric Bronco Teaser#Reuters#Sk Innovation#The E Transit#Chief Product Platform#The Bronco Ev#Bronco Models#Popular Models#Commercial Vans#Battery Development#Electrification#Dealers#Market#Special Expansions#Rolls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsAutoExpress

Ford confirms two new flexible electric car architectures

Ford has announced it will develop two new flexible vehicle architectures. The first is a rear-wheel-drive/all-wheel-drive flexible architecture that will underpin future compact and full-size vehicles, including two and three-row SUVs, vans and pick-up trucks. The second scalable battery-electric vehicle platform will be for Ford’s next-generation large pick-up trucks and utility vehicles.
Carsboxden.com

Ford taking this EV sh-t Serious

Ford F150 Lightning Impressions: Better Than I Thought! -MKBHD. I wish that hadn't had used the lighting name on this but whatever. Still pretty cool. Does it self drive?. I get it on why they used the name, but it basically looks like an F-150 and they could've gave it a more distinct look. Either way, I would still get an regular F-150 or F-250.
Carsrenewanews.com

Soul EV Named ‘Best Value Electric Car’ in Auto Trader New Car Awards 2021

Kia Soul EV voted ‘Best value electric car’ by UK drivers Third successive win for Kia at the awards Awards judged by 148,000 UK car owners The Kia Soul EV has picked up the prize for ‘Best value electric car’ at the Auto Trader New Car Awards 2021. The Soul EV shone within its class […].Brought to you by: EV Driven.
Carstflcar.com

Ford CANNOT Offer An Exact Delivery Window For The New Bronco — Sends Email To Frustrated Owners: News

Calling the Ford Bronco launch “rocky” would be a massive understatement. A few of Ford’s launches in recent memory haven’t been entirely smooth, but the issues surrounding the brand new Ford Bronco take the cake. Owners have reached out to us with a new email they received from the automaker, acknowledging the palpable frustration and — surprisingly — hitting those owners with what, for some, could be an unbearable truth. “We are not yet able to give you a delivery timing update,” the message says.
CarsCarscoops

Ford Fusion/Mondeo Successor Spotted, Doesn’t Exactly Look Like A Crossover

For the first time, we have spy shots of the upcoming Fusion/Mondeo-successor to provide us with hints about what the new vehicle will look like. The spy shots were taken at Ford’s secret German proving ground and show a really rather Fusion/Mondeo-like vehicle. Despite the camouflage, the overall profile of the car isn’t as big a departure from the current model as we might have expected.
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Ranger Gets New Carbonized Gray Color: First Look

The 2021 Ford Ranger adds four new exterior colors to its roster: Cactus Gray, Cyber Orange Tri-Coat, Velocity Blue, and Carbonized Gray. Here’s our first look at the Carbonized Gray option. Assigned order code M7, Carbonized Gray is one of nine available color options for the 2021 Ranger. It essentially...
CarsCarscoops

BMW M5 CS Vs Audi E-Tron GT, Ford Bronco In Limbo, 2022 Kia Sportage, Porsche 911 Launch Disaster, Alfa Romeo’s First EV: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Between coronavirus shutdowns and parts supply issues the Bronco’s launch has faced so many obstacles it makes the Rubicon Trail look like a freshly laid drag strip. And now, in an email to customers, Ford admits it doesn’t know when production roadblocks will be resolved.
BusinessPosted by
MotorBiscuit

BlueOvalSK Will Revolutionize the Electric Ford

With all the headlines Ford has been making regarding its upcoming EV production, it’s no surprise that they’ve also announced new plans for battery manufacturing. BlueOvalSK is the new venture between Ford and SK Innovation, a Korean energy company. BlueOvalSK will produce Ford electric vehicle batteries in the U.S. The...
CarsPosted by
Fox News

BMW's new i4 electric car doesn't look like one

The BMW i4 was designed to blend in. The all-electric compact looks more like the brand's conventional models the brand's previous electric efforts, the intentionally futuristic i3 and i8. The four-door hatchback is slightly larger than the BMW 3-Series and doesn't stray too far from its styling, including its oversized...
CarsInverse

BMW iX electric SUV: price, specs, release date, range for the new EV

The BMW iX xDrive50 is the first all-electric “sports activity vehicle” from BMW. That’s the silly euphemism BMW uses for its SUVs, and iX xDrive50 is a mouthful. Silly names aside, BMW has been teasing this car for years and it’s finally here. With 516 horsepower and 200 kW DC fast charging, the iX will be able to get up and go, while a vast array of luxury features will keep you comfortable while you get there.
Carsnordot.app

BMW launches two new electrics, a 4 Series cousin and an artsy SUV

In the race against Tesla and competitors like Audi and Mercedes, BMW is betting on two new electric models. Although they're very similar in terms of their drive systems, they could hardly be more different in terms of their appearance. Ten years after the i3's highly acclaimed first appearance, BMW's...
Carsmotoringresearch.com

New EV cost calculator shows electric car savings

A tool has been developed in order to compare the lifetime costs of electric vehicles with petrol and diesel equivalents. According to Halfords, which has developed the tool, EVs are on average almost 50 percent more expensive to buy than a comparable ICE model. However, after three years and 30,000...
CarsCarscoops

Up And Close Look At The New Kia EV6 Electric Crossover

The Kia EV6 is one of the most exciting electric vehicles to launch in recent memory and YouTuber Asian Petrolhead has already had the opportunity to check it out in person. While Kia is not yet ready to let members of the media test out the car, it has allowed members of the automotive media in Korea to check out the EV6 up close. This video provides us with a comprehensive look at both the exterior and interior of the EV6 and it certainly appears to have a lot going for it.