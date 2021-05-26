I On Politics
'MAJOR MILESTONE': CAPACITY RESTRICTIONS LIFTED: Governor Andrew M. Cuomo released the following statement on New York reaching major milestone in the fight against COVID: capacity restrictions being lifted and CDC guidance on masks and social distancing: "Today is a milestone in New York State's war against COVID. With positivity and hospitalization rates at their lowest levels since last fall, and more than 10 million New Yorkers having received at least one vaccine dose, today New York State is adopting the CDC's updated guidance on masks and social distancing.