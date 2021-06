The last thing that anybody wants to think about when you are sitting cozy in your home is: Could someone break into my house? Now there may be no way to be sure that this won’t happen but there are certain steps you can take to prevent it from happening. This can be especially helpful if your home is empty for a large period of the day when you are working or if you live outside of a main town or city. Here are few ideas to help you relax while away from your home.