What's Up With Plug Power And FuelCell Today?

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 15 days ago

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) and FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares are trading higher by 5.5% and 9.5%, respectively, Wednesday morning amid strength in EV names. Plug Power shares have also seen strength after the clean energy manufacturing company announced it completed the restatement of its previously issued financial statements earlier in May.

