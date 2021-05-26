Cancel
Premier League

Man Utd striker Rashford admits studying Cavani game

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United striker Marcus Rashford is full of praise for senior teammate Edinson Cavani. Cavani is expected to start tonight's Europa League final against Villarreal. Rashford said, “His movement in the box is just so focused. If there is a cross coming in, he knows where he needs to end up as the ball is going into the box. It doesn't come off every time, but he is always roughly in and around the right areas and, If there is something I need for my game, in terms of playing as a centre-forward or a winger, it's being in the right place at the right time.

