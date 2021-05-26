LaGuardia Airport Is Hiring!

MBA Airport Transportation, LLC is the taxi concessionaire for the Southwest Florida International Airport. We are sure that your experience with us will be unlike any other taxi service you have encountered. Signs will direct you to the Taxi Booth, which is located outside the baggage claim area. Here you will check-in with one of our courteous and professional dispatchers. Since all fares are flat rates, you will know the exact price of your trip before you get in the vehicle. You will be escorted to a vehicle where complimentary bottled water and a local newspaper await you. MBA vehicles are not your standard taxis. The average age of our vehicles is less than 4 years. Vehicles are uniformly marked with no taxi lights, no shields, and no meters. We have sedans, minivans, high capacity vans, and ADA accessible vans. All drivers are professionally attired in white shirt, black pants, and black ties.