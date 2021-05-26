LaGuardia Airport Is Hiring!
The LaGuardia Airport Career Center / Council for Airport Opportunity (CAO) works with airport employers to fill a variety of positions at LaGuardia Airport. Positions may include Security, Warehouse, Ramp, Customer Service and more. LGA Career Center also offers job readiness workshops and career advisement services. Visit www.caonynj.com for info on how to apply online, or email David Burgoa at dburgoa@nhsofqueens.org. Documents required are: Resume, High School Diploma or Equivalent, Valid Driver’s License or Non-Driver’s ID from the Dept. of Motor Vehicles, Social Security Card (not laminated), US Citizens: Birth Certificate or Passport, Non- Citizens: Green Card or Work Authorization Card.www.qgazette.com