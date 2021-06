We go to parties to see our friends, but let’s be real, we also go to parties for the appetizers. Snacks are a highlight of any gathering, especially when they can be enjoyed by everyone. But in this day and age, you’ve probably got at least one friend who doesn’t vibe with grains, one who’s on the keto diet, and another who’s strictly plant-based. When hosting, it can be tough to keep up with your guests’ dietary preferences, which is why we’ve rounded up the best gluten-free dairy-free appetizers to share with friends and family.