Foreign Policy

U.S. Trade Chief to Hold First Talks With Chinese Counterpart

By Jenny Leonard
Bloomberg
 16 days ago

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is expected to hold her first discussions with her Chinese counterpart this week, according to people familiar with the planning. Tai is scheduled to speak to officials from Beijing as early as Wednesday evening U.S. time, the people said, while noting that the timing is still fluid. A staff-level phone call took place Tuesday night Washington time, one of the people said. During the call, the Chinese stressed the importance of tariff rollbacks as a necessary component of next steps in the relationship, the person said.

Joe Biden
Donald Trump
