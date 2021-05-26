Identity Theft Is All Too Common

The United Community Civic Association (UCCA) held their annual, free community shredding event at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church’s parking lot (23-25 Newtown Ave., Astoria NY 11102) on Saturday, June 19, from 1 pm to 4 pm. This event was free to the community in order to protect residents from identity theft. “Community residents and others took advantage of the United Community Civic Association’s annual free shredding event to protect their personal and important legal papers by safely destroying everything free of charge, compliments of UCCA,” said United Community Civic Association President RoseMarie Poveromo. “We are so pleased that the community has utilized this free service. We have done this for many years and will continue to do so as long as we can as a give-back to the community.” Joining Poveromo (c.) were Carol Scarano, Vice President of the United Community Civic Association (second from l.); Ann Bruno, President of the 114th Precinct Community Council (second from r.); and Irene Stathatos, United Community Civic Association Secretary (back).