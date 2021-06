Warning: spoilers ahead for the Season 4 finale of The Good Doctor on ABC, called "Vamos." The fourth season of The Good Doctor has come to an end. While "Vamos" wasn't as deadly for the main cast of characters as last year's Season 3 finale that saw the death of Dr. Melendez, the episode nevertheless said farewell to a series regular who has been in the mix from the very beginning. News broke ahead of the finale on June 7 that Antonia Thomas, who has been playing the compassionate Dr. Claire Browne since the series premiere, would leave the series after the Season 4 finale. Here's how the show said goodbye to Claire, and whether Thomas could come back.