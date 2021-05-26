Rome Woman Arrested for Allegedly Leaving 2-Year-Old Home Alone

You can help support 16 year old Utica teen Zy through her rehabilitation. Zy is the Utica area teen who was shot on Memorial Day. Currently, she is still in the hospital, and won’t be able to return to school or work until she has fully recovered. Utica police say she and the shooter knew each other, and it wasn’t a random incident. However, at the time of this publication, no suspect has been arrested yet.