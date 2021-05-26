Nashville Predators on Brink of Elimination After Game 5 Overtime Loss

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAnother overtime game for the Nashville Predators, but this time the good fortune wasn’t on their side as the Carolina Hurricanes once again held serve at home. The Hurricanes scored just over two minutes into overtime after a Predators power play was wiped out on a questionable interference call on Alexandre Carrier. It seemed like a weak call to make in a playoff overtime scenario, but either way Jordan Staal yet again got the best of Juuse Saros.

