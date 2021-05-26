Cancel
Green Bay, WI

Museum in G.B. features huge flesh-eating fish

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn exhibit that highlights huge carnivorous marine reptiles more than 145 million years old opens Saturday at the Neville Pubic Museum in Green Bay. Executive Director Beth Lemke says the exhibit features a giant flesh eating fish big enough to swallow a human adult and flying reptiles with the wingspan of a small airplane. She says they are very large casts of original fossils found across the country.

#Fish#Flesh#Reptiles#The Neville Pubic Museum#G B#Original Fossils#Savage Ancient Seas#Flying#Graphic Panels#Touchscreens#Today
Green Bay, WIPost-Crescent

Zippin Pippin roller coaster will celebrate 10 years at Bay Beach Amusement Park with Trapper Schoepp concert, unlimited ride wristbands

GREEN BAY - When you're a roller coaster with your own song, of course, there's going to be a concert to commemorate your 10th anniversary. The Zippin Pippin will mark its first decade at Bay Beach Amusement Park on Friday with music by Trapper Schoepp, the Milwaukee singer-songwriter so fond of the 129-year-old park he released a six-song album about it in 2017. "Bay Beach Amusement Park" features songs about the bumper cars, Scat, Tilt-A-Whirl and one devoted to the park's most popular ride, the Zippin Pippin.
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

Green Bay’s first distillery of spirits to offer tastings, tours

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s first distiller of craft spirits is opening to the public this week. Paradise North Distillery is located at 101 Bay Beach Road. It opens on Thursday, May 20. The artisan distillery makes and sells hand-crafted spirits, including rum, vodka and whiskey. The drinks...
Wisconsin StateRiver Falls Journal

Check out these birding hotspots scattered across Wisconsin

Grab your binoculars and a birding guide and head out into Wisconsin’s birding heaven. More than 400 species of birds have been spotted in Wisconsin, and at least 250 of them are considered regulars. The state’s place on the seasonal migration route brings a number of passing visitors in spring and fall as well. Whether you’re staying close to home or driving across the state to a hotspot, our abundant green (and blue!) space makes casual or serious birding easy and enjoyable.
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: China on Mars and cats in boxes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s another rover on Mars. Brad Spakowitz has an update on China’s mission to the red planet and how it compares to the landing of NASA’s Perseverance. Also, we know cats love to sit in boxes, but what about fake boxes? Brad shows you an...
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Elkhart Lake

John Mercure is joined by Todd Montaba, owner of Quit Qui Oc Golf Club in Elkhart Lake, and he shares why you should visit Elkhart Lake for your next golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Green Bay, WIfcc.gov

Post-Transition Table of DTV Allotments, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Full Title: Amendment of Section 73.622(i), Post-Transition Table of DTV Allotments, Television Broadcast Stations (Green Bay, Wisconsin) Requested the substitution of UHF channel 18 for VHF channel 12 in the DTV Table of Allotments. DA/FCC #: DA-21-581 Docket/RM: 21-72, RM-11888.
Green Bay, WIuwgb.edu

Photo Gallery: UW-Green Bay’s 2021 Commencement Celebration

Not even the clouds could dampen the spirits of UW-Green Bay’s Spring/Summer 2021 and Fall/Winter 2020 graduates at their outdoor Commencement Celebration, May 15, 2021. After more than a year of challenges brought on by the pandemic, students and their families were celebrated in an outdoor, walk-up and drive-through opportunity. They were cheered on by faculty, staff, students and alumni; they jammed to their favorite songs on a senior playlist; collected their grad packets; and, of course, just like other years, waited patiently to hear their names and majors called before they crossed a stage and formally received their diplomas. Following a congratulatory elbow bump and photo with Chancellor Michael Alexander, they were on their way to family and friends portraits at the Phoenix statue; a stop by the Alumni tent for a Phoenix cookie and farewell gifts, and final tour stops at some of their favorite campus places, including the Alumni Mural, The Phoenix Bookstore, and of course, the Shoe Tree.
Brown County, WIWBAY Green Bay

Art Garage holds Spring Art Market

We need more than the scattered rain forecast this weekend. More events confirmed after CDC eases mask guidelines. The Fox Cities can look forward to Mile of Music, Octoberfest, License to Cruise and Bazaar at Night. Job fair for Brown County emergencies. Updated: 16 hours ago. Brown County holds a...
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Wisconsin Dells

John Mercure is joined by Leah-Hauck Mills, communication manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, and they discuss why you should visit Wisconsin Dells for a golf getaway. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wisconsin Statetonemadison.com

Wisconsin Film Festival: "Witness Underground" pays tribute to Nuclear Gopher and the liberating music of ex-Jehovah's Witnesses

The unlikely pairing of Scott Homan's rousing documentary and Johnny Zeller's narrative short, "SCARS," pulls the ramifications of dishonesty into focus. Witness Underground (2021) is largely set in the past, but its arrival is a timely one. Scott Homan’s documentary—screening virtually as part of the 2021 Wisconsin Film Festival—centers on a group of ex-Jehovah’s Witnesses who all played a role in developing Nuclear Gopher, a record label and community for indie-minded creatives. Eric Elvendahl, Cindy Elvendahl, James Zimmerman, and Chad Rhiger were among those Nuclear Gopher attracted. All of them would gain a level of notoriety for playing in various indie-punk bands in Minnesota, raising more than a few eyebrows among the Jehovah’s Witness community in the process. Ryan Sutter, the community’s founder and a hyper-involved musician, was the head of the operation. When Nuclear Gopher started garnering attention during its mid-’90s to early 2000s growth period, all of them were Jehovah’s Witnesses. None of them are now.
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

Two Wisconsin families forever connected after a heart transplant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - 14-year-old Cade Werner of Rubicon was on the way to school with his 16-year-old brother, Cody, when they were in a tragic car accident in March 2017. His mother, Gloria Werner, said Cade had been ejected from the car and had severe head injuries. A few days later, Cade died at Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee after continuous complications. His family knew Cade had a special place in his heart to help others and to honor his life, they donated his organs. Doctors told the Werner’s that Cade’s gift of life saved four people; one young boy, two elderly men, and a teenage girl.
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin Lions Club convention celebrates a century of service

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the hundreds of Lions Clubs around Wisconsin, this year marks a milestone. Hundreds of those Lions members are in Green Bay Friday and Saturday for their annual state convention and to celebrate. Lions have served their communities in many ways for a century. More...
Green Bay, WIFox11online.com

Survey shows travelers feel safe to come to Green Bay post COVID-19

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- With many restrictions lifting this summer, many are planning trips again. And according to a Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau travel survey, some are headed to Green Bay. The CVB surveyed 1,998 people in an online questionnaire from March 19 through April 2, 2021.