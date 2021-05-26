Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valley, AL

Valley council finances bonds for infrastructure work

By Wayne Clark
Valley Times-News
 16 days ago

VALLEY — On Monday night, the Valley City Council agreed to bond financing that will allow the city to continue with infrastructure work in the city. It was approved in two warrants, one for the remainder of 2021 and another to begin in 2022. The one for this year comes at a taxable rate of 3.57 percent. The one for 2022 won’t be taxed and has a rate of 2.68 percent. AuburnBank is financing the warrants for the city. Each warrant is for $5 million.

www.valleytimes-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valley, AL
Government
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Valley, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Power#Finances#Property Taxes#Valley Council#The Valley City Council#Auburnbank#Gresco Utility Supply Of#East Alabama Water#Infrastructure Work#Bonds#Bond Financing#Federal Taxes#Housing Subdivisions#Sewer#Fire Protection District#Ordinances#Street Paving#Replacement#Immediate Action#45th Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Valley, ALValley Times-News

Valley council hears second reading on rezoning ordinance

VALLEY — At its Monday meeting, the Valley City Council held a second reading and unanimously approved an ordinance to rezone property in the Rehobeth Heights neighborhood. With the action, the zoning will be changing from R-5 to R-3. The affected land includes a large amount of undeveloped property between Huguley and Cusseta roads, bounded on the west by Fairfax Bypass.
Chambers County, ALValley Times-News

Busby continues work on countywide broadband

LANETT — At Thursday’s noon hour meeting of the West Point Rotary Club, Chris Busby of the Chambers County Development Authority (CCDA) staff talked about one of his top goals: to get Chambers County fully covered with broadband service. Busby has been with the CCDA for the past six years...