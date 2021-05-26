Valley council finances bonds for infrastructure work

VALLEY — On Monday night, the Valley City Council agreed to bond financing that will allow the city to continue with infrastructure work in the city. It was approved in two warrants, one for the remainder of 2021 and another to begin in 2022. The one for this year comes at a taxable rate of 3.57 percent. The one for 2022 won’t be taxed and has a rate of 2.68 percent. AuburnBank is financing the warrants for the city. Each warrant is for $5 million.