Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morristown, TN

Pirates, Braves duel in tie in Morristown Minor League

By HAYDEN FLATT, Tribune Sports Writer
Citizen Tribune
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pirates and Braves faced off in an evenly challenged game in the Morristown Minor League Tuesday night. The game ended in a tie, 4-4, due to a 90 minute time limit. Both teams got off to quick starts in the first inning. Pirates catcher Brycen Ringly led off the game with a walk and scored the first run of the game on a single by Nolan Sizemore. In the bottom of the inning, the Braves punched back. Pitcher Collin Rouse hit a two-run homer that scored Easton Gibson and put his team up 2-1.

www.citizentribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Morristown, TN
Sports
City
Morristown, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Pirates#Duel#He Got Game#The League#The Blue Jays#The Game#Consecutive Hits#Pitcher Collin Rouse#Quick Starts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennessee Staterockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Point Guard BJ Edwards Set For His Official Visit With Tennessee

As the dead period comes to an end in college athletics, we’ve started to see an upward trend in prospects lining up for official visits. This means players can officially visit a campus for the first time since the pandemic began. It will almost certainly look like the wild wild west around most colleges beginning on June 1st.
Tennessee StateOak Ridger

Tennessee, Vanderbilt football coaches ramp up communication with in-state high school programs

Greenbrier football coach John Elmore's phone is ringing a little more than normal these days. and Vanderbilt are on the other line. With the NCAA dead period in place until June 1, college coaches have not been able to have face-to-face meetings with football recruits. So Elmore, entering his sixth year as Greenbrier's football coach in rural Robertson County, talks with college recruiters on his cell phone because he can't have them in his office at school.
Morristown, TNCitizen Tribune

East falls to Knox West in District 2-AAA Semifinals

The Morristown East Hurricanes soccer club traveled to Knox West to face the Rebels in the District 2-AAA Semifinal game. Unfortunately for the Hurricanes, they were downed 3-1 against the Rebels. The season now comes to an end for the East as it finished with an overall record of 5-5-1....