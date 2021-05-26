Pirates, Braves duel in tie in Morristown Minor League

The Pirates and Braves faced off in an evenly challenged game in the Morristown Minor League Tuesday night. The game ended in a tie, 4-4, due to a 90 minute time limit. Both teams got off to quick starts in the first inning. Pirates catcher Brycen Ringly led off the game with a walk and scored the first run of the game on a single by Nolan Sizemore. In the bottom of the inning, the Braves punched back. Pitcher Collin Rouse hit a two-run homer that scored Easton Gibson and put his team up 2-1.