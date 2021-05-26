50 Cent Calls Out STARZ: "This Sh*t Is A Mess"

Mom, entrepreneur, philanthropist and certified beauty girl, Angela Simmons is doing the damn thing. She’s come a long way since she launched Pastry with her sister Vanessa Simmons. Last month, the 33 year old multi-hyphenate (meaning she has many jobs and wears multiple hats) debuted a new unscripted series titled Just Angela on Aspire TV. A video diary of her life as a mom and entrepreneur. She gives viewers a behind the scenes intimate look at her day-to-day life. She also highlights and mentors up-and-coming Black-owned businesses sharing her entrepreneurial insights and more. “I feel that it’s super important that we support our community, especially African American businesses, at this time. It’s like reaching out to one another and using my platform to do that is really, really important to me because if I have the platform, and the eyes and something that could help you get to the next level with your businessss, then by all means, I would love to use my platform to do that.” She says in an interview with Revolt.