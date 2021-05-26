Cancel
Monster Hunter Rise Update 3.0 Adds Two New Monsters and More

By Christian Pepito
sirusgaming.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame company CAPCOM has recently concluded its latest Monster Hunter May Digital Event revealing what to expect in Monster Hunter Rise update 3.0. According to the recent livestream (data collected by our resident writer), upcoming MH Rise update 3.0 will introduce two new monsters called the Crimson Glow Valstrax and the Apex Zinorge. This will be available tomorrow, May 27 with new standard quests for Apex monsters and also a new ending for the game.

sirusgaming.com
