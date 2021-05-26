Monster Hunter Rise Update 3.0 Adds Two New Monsters and More

Today’s Monster Hunter™ Digital Event revealed two new trailers for Monster Hunter Stories™ 2: Wings of Ruin and Monster Hunter Rise™, while Monster Hunter series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and Monster Hunter Rise director Yasunori Ichinose provided details on what’s in store for each title. The latest trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin gave a first look at a mysterious light causing monsters to enter an enraged frenzy, alongside more familiar faces from the original Monster Hunter Stories™. Fans also got a detailed look at delving into Monster Dens for new eggs and the Rite of Channeling feature, which will allow players to build entirely unique collections of Monstie companions when the game launches on Nintendo Switch™ on July 9, 2021. For Monster Hunter Rise fans, the Digital Event showcased the second free title update for the game, which will be available for players to download and play later today. The Ver. 3.0 update will introduce two more new monsters to the game and will include a new ending to the game’s storyline, new quests, new weapon and armor options, new skills, and more.