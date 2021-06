RZA & DJ SCRATCH - "SATURDAY AFTERNOON KUNG-FU THEATER" RZA's new album RZA vs Bobby Digital will be out August 6 and features production by DJ Scratch. “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater” is named for RZA's weekly streaming series and waxes a little nostalgic in between playful boasts. “Lyrically the hip-hop part of me had a chance to re-emerge during quarantine,” RZA says. “Giving Scratch the reins as a producer and me taking the reins as an MC, that’s what frees me up creatively and lets me play more with lyrical gags and lyrical flows because I don’t have to be focused on everything. He delivered tracks that resonated and brought me back to a sound that I felt was missing. For me it was really natural to flow and write to these songs.”