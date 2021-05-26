Reba, Dolly Parton & Loretta Lynn featured on ‘Iconic Women of Country’ soundtrack
Universal Music Nashville is widely releasing the compilation Iconic Women of Country on CD on July 16th. This special compilation is the official soundtrack to the PBS special of the same name that aired in June 2020 and was made available only through PBS. The disc features 15 tracks from Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette and 10 other iconic country superstars.themusicuniverse.com