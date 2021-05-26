Reba, Dolly Parton & Loretta Lynn featured on ‘Iconic Women of Country’ soundtrack

Join the talented professional songwriter Janelle Arthur under the stars at the next installment of The Nashville Songwriter! Arthur will perform alongside two other exceptional Nashville-based artists Ryan Larkins and Jamie Adamson for another amazing writer’s round show on Thursday, May 20 at 7 p.m. at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. Click here to purchase tickets now. This is the first time you’ll be able to take advantage of the May weather and enjoy The Nashville Songwriter at the outdoor stage at the north lawn of the BMHFM. Bar and concessions will be available. The show sells out fast, and this is one you don’t want to miss! Don’t forget a blanket or chair for seating.