Stuffed preview — Bear with me

By Andrew Farrell
pcinvasion.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s always something fun about playing a pastel game about childhood toys which come to life. Stuffed, an upcoming first-person wave shooter, handles the aesthetic differently than most other games have. The game is set to enter Early Access later this year, and I got to put some time into a beta version to see how it’s shaping up. You might remember the game from when we interviewed the team behind it late last month. Suffice to say, there’s some toy-blasting FPS fun to be had here. And the grenades are bags of popcorn. Who doesn’t love popcorn?

www.pcinvasion.com
