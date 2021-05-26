City of Port St. Lucie to auction off nine properties

On May 27, 2021, the City of Port St. Lucie will be conducting an online public auction of eight city-owned residential lots ranging in size from 0.34 to 0.41 acres and one office building with a parking lot within the City limits (0.46 acres).

“On a regular basis, the City reviews its inventory of real estate property to determine what land is in excess of its foreseeable needs,” explained Assistant City Manager David Graham. “Land that is no longer needed for public purposes is declared surplus and then made available for sale.”

Starting at 3 p.m. EDT, the public will have the opportunity to place bids on the residentially-zoned lots available through the City’s online auction. All interested bidders are required to register for the online auction at www.CityofPSL.com/Auction and will be required pay any applicable servicing charge.

For complete instructions on how to place a bid on any of these properties, visit www.CityofPSL.com/Auction and place your bids before 3 p.m. EDT on June 30, 2021. Participants are encouraged to thoroughly read the terms of the bid, such as payment methods and item descriptions, along with the terms and conditions. That webpage also includes appraisals and detailed information, including the opening bid price for each.

The nine lots are located at:

671 SE Port St. Lucie Blvd, lot combination 15 & 16; property includes a 2,317 square foot concrete block structure and a parking area (0.46 acres) 138 SE Fiore Bello (0.34 acres) 142 SE Fiore Bello (0.34 acres) 146 SE Fiore Bello (0.36 acres) 150 SE Fiore Bello (0.41 acres) 182 SE Fiore Bello (0.34 acres) 202 SE Fiore Bello (0.34 acres) 166 SE Strada Tione (0.34 acres) 183 SE Via Terra Bella (0.35 acres)

Properties sold during the auction will be sold as is and all successful bidders will receive a notification email shortly after the bid ends on June 30, 2021. After the notice of award, payment for an awarded item must be received within five business days. Payments are collected by PayMac Inc., the City’s third-party payment processing company, through wire transfer or credit card only. Cash, checks or money orders will not be accepted.

It is the winner's responsibility to contact the City to execute the contract documents within 48 hours of winning the auction. The closings are expected to take place within 60 calendar days after the close of the auction. To see the full terms and conditions, visit www.CityofPSL.com/Auction and open the property description.