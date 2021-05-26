Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Saint Lucie, FL

City of Port St. Lucie to auction off nine properties

Posted by 
Port St. Lucie, Florida
Port St. Lucie, Florida
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Qjvt_0aC3ioAR00

On May 27, 2021, the City of Port St. Lucie will be conducting an online public auction of eight city-owned residential lots ranging in size from 0.34 to 0.41 acres and one office building with a parking lot within the City limits (0.46 acres).

“On a regular basis, the City reviews its inventory of real estate property to determine what land is in excess of its foreseeable needs,” explained Assistant City Manager David Graham. “Land that is no longer needed for public purposes is declared surplus and then made available for sale.”

Starting at 3 p.m. EDT, the public will have the opportunity to place bids on the residentially-zoned lots available through the City’s online auction. All interested bidders are required to register for the online auction at www.CityofPSL.com/Auction and will be required pay any applicable servicing charge.

For complete instructions on how to place a bid on any of these properties, visit www.CityofPSL.com/Auction and place your bids before 3 p.m. EDT on June 30, 2021. Participants are encouraged to thoroughly read the terms of the bid, such as payment methods and item descriptions, along with the terms and conditions. That webpage also includes appraisals and detailed information, including the opening bid price for each.

The nine lots are located at:

  1. 671 SE Port St. Lucie Blvd, lot combination 15 & 16; property includes a 2,317 square foot concrete block structure and a parking area (0.46 acres)
  2. 138 SE Fiore Bello (0.34 acres)
  3. 142 SE Fiore Bello (0.34 acres)
  4. 146 SE Fiore Bello (0.36 acres)
  5. 150 SE Fiore Bello (0.41 acres)
  6. 182 SE Fiore Bello (0.34 acres)
  7. 202 SE Fiore Bello (0.34 acres)
  8. 166 SE Strada Tione (0.34 acres)
  9. 183 SE Via Terra Bella (0.35 acres)

Properties sold during the auction will be sold as is and all successful bidders will receive a notification email shortly after the bid ends on June 30, 2021. After the notice of award, payment for an awarded item must be received within five business days. Payments are collected by PayMac Inc., the City’s third-party payment processing company, through wire transfer or credit card only. Cash, checks or money orders will not be accepted.

It is the winner's responsibility to contact the City to execute the contract documents within 48 hours of winning the auction. The closings are expected to take place within 60 calendar days after the close of the auction. To see the full terms and conditions, visit www.CityofPSL.com/Auction and open the property description.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Port St. Lucie, Florida

Port St. Lucie, Florida

41
Followers
95
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Port St. Lucie is a city in St. Lucie County, Florida, United States. It is the most populous municipality in the county with a population of 164,603 at the 2010 census due to its rapid growth during the 2000s. It is located 125 miles (201 km) southeast of Orlando and 113 miles (182 km) north of Miami.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Government
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Business
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Real Estate
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Public Auction#City Limits#Residential Property#Public Property#Residential Real Estate#Inventory#Paymac Inc#Properties#Sale#Bids#Real Estate Property#Parking#Appraisals#Excess#Payments#Surplus#Public Purposes#Item Descriptions#Payment Methods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Port St. Lucie, Florida

How to avoid the most common residential code violations

Port St. Lucie’s municipal codes promote property maintenance and safety. To keep the City’s residents up to date on the most common residential code violations, the Neighborhood Services Department has developed an infographic and a new webpage that not only lists the top code violations but also provides insight into concerns frequently thought to be handled by Code Compliance such as fence permits, noise complaints and fire safety.
Florida StatePosted by
Port St. Lucie, Florida

Fast-growing Florida food service company coming to Tradition

Cheney Brothers, Inc., a family-owned broadline food distributor, has chosen Legacy Park at Tradition in Port St. Lucie as the home for its newest distribution center. The proposed 427,000-square-foot, $55 million facility will bring 380 new jobs to the area. Estimated wages per employee will exceed $55,000 plus benefits, approximately 35% higher than St. Lucie County’s average wage.
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Port St. Lucie, Florida

Mobility Fees Community Meeting

What: The City of Port St. Lucie is hosting a virtual (Zoom) and in-person meeting with the community on mobility fees. Mobility fees are based on a plan that specifies improvements to expand and improve roads and intersections, while also providing improvements for sidewalks, crosswalks and trails. When: Join us...
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Port St Lucie Times

These houses are for sale in Port St Lucie

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Port Saint Lucie, FLWPBF News 25

Business summit a hit in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Dozens of people packed the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center in Port St. Lucie Thursday to attend the 13th annual Treasure Coast Business Summit. The event is designed to provide networking for business leaders, job seekers and professionals. Business leader Lynette Marraffa is with the...
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Port St Lucie Times

Events on the Port St Lucie calendar

1. Compete & Win in a Multiple and Save Transactions with Low Appraisals; 2. Port St Lucie, Fl | Lace Front Wig Making Class with Sewing Machine; 3. Tradition Prep HS Community Event: “Hello High School” Bowling Bash; 4. Music & Mingle @ Baron Real Estate feat CMA artist Mr. Eric Dodd!; 5. Move Your Body Seminar;
Port Saint Lucie, FLcw34.com

Coyote alert for homeowners in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Homeowners in Port St. Lucie are being warned to keep an eye on their pets. The city says police and animal control have received numerous reports of coyotes in the area. Coyotes are known to prey on cats and small dogs, but rarely pose...