State's increased cases stay under 2,000 with 1,874; deaths' rise 80 day after 27
Florida's coronavirus cases gained fewer than 2,000 for the second day in a row -- 1,874 after 1,606 -- as deaths rose by a U.S.-high 80 one day after 27, the Florida Health Department announced Tuesday afternoon. Also, the state's daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the 16th day in a row, at 3.75, and Palm Beach County was below the rate for 20 consecutive days at 2.65 percent.www.wflx.com