Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wausau, WI

Keep Area Teens Safe to celebrate opening of Hillcrest House at ribbon cutting

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmHuj_0aC3iis500
Hillcrest House

WAUSAU — Keep Area Teens Safe (KATS) will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at noon on Tuesday, June 15 to celebrate the official opening of Hillcrest House at 1115 Hillcrest Avenue.

KATS is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) youth shelter care facility serving runaway and homeless youth as a bridge to services for kids in unstable situations in Marathon County. The organization provides safe and secure housing, meals, case management including connection to mentorship and academic support, and other community services for youth ages 12 to 17 in central Wisconsin.

KATS provides a transitional home called Hillcrest House for up to eight teens at any given time who have encountered homelessness. Hillcrest House will serve as a safe haven for these teens while the KATS outreach staff work to secure a long term, safe living environment for each youth. The house is located on a bus line near a park and a church in a welcoming neighborhood near the highway allowing easy access for the youth served.

“We are working to break the cycle of sex trafficking, gang violence and drug addiction that our homeless teens are at risk for enduring.” said Dr. Mary Jo Freeman, President of KATS.

KATS works closely with law enforcement, social workers and high school liaisons to identify at-risk teens, while partnering with other agencies in the greater Wausau area to increase the pool of available foster care opportunities.

For more information on KATS, visit KATSInc.org or call 715-298-5053.

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Society
State
Wisconsin State
Marathon County, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Society
County
Marathon County, WI
City
Wausau, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Youth#Homelessness#Sex Trafficking#Community#School Meals#School Bus#Teenagers#Hillcrest House#Kats#Hillcrest Avenue#Area Teens Safe#At Risk Teens#Youth Ages#Safe Living Environment#Cutting#Central Wisconsin#Visit Katsinc Org#Gang Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Kids
News Break
Housing
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Homeless
Related
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

The Landing to fully re-open

WAUSAU – The Landing, inside the Woodson YMCA in Wausau, will fully open its doors to members on June 14. The Landing offers an array of educational, social and recreational opportunities designed to encourage a healthy, socially engaged lifestyle for adults older than 55. The senior activity center will be...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, June 10

Kimbeerley Dartt announces the birth of her daughter Haida Layke, born at 3:04 p.m. May 19, 2021. Haida weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Tanner and Tessa Hoppe announce the birth of their son Grady Beau, born at 8:17 a.m. May 26, 2021. Grady weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Jeremy Carlson...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Your letters: Wausau native comments on Community for All

I grew up in Wausau in the 1950s, and as much as I valued the community—the free summer programs at Thom Field, Teentown, the friendliness of the people, the beautiful outdoors, including my favorite place, my Uncle Walt’s farm—as much as I treasured all of that, I grew up deprived. I say deprived because I was deprived of the experience of knowing people of color, deprived of the joy of learning how much I have in common with friends from many backgrounds that I eventually made when I left Wausau, including some who were the great-grandchildren of slaves. What I learned from them about love, friendship, discrimination, courage, greatness and strength is something that has enriched my life beyond words.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WausauPilot

Outdoor theater gets $10 million donation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An outdoor theater struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic has received a massive donation. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation has handed the American Players Theatre $10 million. The theater, located outside Spring Green, scrapped its 2020 season due to the...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WausauPilot

Behavioral health grants awarded to 50 Wisconsin school districts

MARSHFIELD – Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan have announced b.e.s.t. grant recipients for the 2021-22 school year. One hundred forty schools in 40 counties will benefit from the grant, which provides technical support, bi-annual screenings for students, training, consultation and support. b.e.s.t. (Behavioral Emotional Social Traits) is...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Richard’s Restaurant & Bar

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

‘Route 51’ celebrates the farmers market

WAUSAU – Nothing says summer quite like fresh produce from the local farmers market. The local food movement has only grown during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people traded grocery stores for open-air stalls and personal connections with the people who grow their food. But what can you make with all of those exciting new foods?
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library activities

Join the Wausau Pilot community. It’s free, and you’ll get special updates, exclusive event invitations and more. From June 14 through July 19, children and their families can walk along the River Edge Parkway in downtown Wausau and read the pages of two children’s books during Trail Tales! The books will be available for reading from dawn until dusk each day, rain or shine. Offered by the Marathon County Public Library and the Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department. For more info, call 715-261-7220.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau adds 4th of July Concert on the Square

Wausau Events will host a July 4 musical act, adding to the popular Concerts on the Square series downtown. Almost Normal, a six-piece band out of Grand Chute, will perform July 4 at The 400 Block in Wausau. Concerts are held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. “After learning the...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Man of Honor Society gears up for annual fundraiser

WAUSAU – The Man of Honor Society will hold its 17th annual fundraiser June 11 through June 13 to support veterans and their families. The event will be held outdoors behind the Wausau Eagle’s Club, 1703 S. Third Ave., Wausau, with music, raffles, food and drinks. An Honor Ride, Veteran’s Ceremony and fireworks show are planned for June 12. No children’s games will be held on June 12.
Marathon County, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of June 7

Response to COVID-19. For safety guidelines, see United Way of Marathon County’s website and the Volunteer Connection section at https://www.unitedwaymc.org/. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department. The Women’s Community: Volunteer to be a Receptionist. Answer phones and transfers...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau appoints new fire chief

The 62-member Wausau Fire Department has a new chief at the helm, two months after Chief Tracey Kujawa retired. Robert Barteck, who was appointed interim fire chief on April 2, will now head the department. Barteck joined the Wausau Fire Department in 2019 as deputy chief. “We are thankful for...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Wausau Rotary Club names scholarship award recipients

WAUSAU – Wausau Rotary Club has announced the recipients of its 2021 High School Senior Scholarship Award. Eight students will each receive a $1,000 for their demonstration in volunteer services and leadership roles at school and in the community. The recipients are Annaliese Wagers, Wausau West High School; Eleanor Mrcozenski,...
Minocqua, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Teen drowns after seizure in Minocqua-area lake

An teenage boy drowned Sunday while swimming in Mercer Lake near Minocqua, according to the Minocqua Police Department. Police say 18-year-old Maxwell Pipp, of Ixonia, was riding on a pontoon boat in the lake before going for a swim. Early reports suggested Pipp was being towed behind the pontoon when he went under the water and didn’t resurface. But the Oneida County medical examiner later concluded Pipp had a seizure while in the water and drowned.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

The American Legion Auxiliary and the Poppy Princess

The Wausau American Legion Auxiliary Sally Szalewski, Auxiliary Second Vice-President and Poppy Chairman spoke to veterans at the Post 10 meeting on May 18, 2021 at Bunkers. Poppy Princess Jaedyn Nordby collected donations for Poppies that makes it possible to give necessary assistance to veterans and their families when in need.