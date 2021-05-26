2 Arizona ASC chains plan big national expansions

Two ASC companies are making a splash nationally with ambitious growth in the next 24 months. Comprehensive Surgical Services opened its flagship ASC in Gilbert, Ariz., this year and said in April the company partnered with an unnamed real estate firm to add 20 more centers in the next two years. The company said it aims to open facilities in California, Idaho, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Florida. The flagship center has three operating rooms and 11 exam rooms. The partners will spend at least $125 million to open the remaining planned centers, ranging from 10,000 to 40,000 square feet.