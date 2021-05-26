Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

2 Arizona ASC chains plan big national expansions

By Laura Dyrda -
beckersasc.com
 2021-05-26

Two ASC companies are making a splash nationally with ambitious growth in the next 24 months. Comprehensive Surgical Services opened its flagship ASC in Gilbert, Ariz., this year and said in April the company partnered with an unnamed real estate firm to add 20 more centers in the next two years. The company said it aims to open facilities in California, Idaho, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Florida. The flagship center has three operating rooms and 11 exam rooms. The partners will spend at least $125 million to open the remaining planned centers, ranging from 10,000 to 40,000 square feet.

www.beckersasc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
State
Idaho State
State
Florida State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asc#Real Estate#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Hailey, IDprogressivegrocer.com

Grocery Outlet Continues National Expansion With 400th Store

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has opened its 400th store and newest location, in Hailey, Idaho, continuing its annual new store growth of 10% — adding roughly 35 new stores each year. Located at 615 N Main Street in Hailey, just south of the Sun Valley ski resort and east of...
Arizona Statebeckersasc.com

How Arizona became an ASC powerhouse

Arizona became an ASC stronghold through private equity, hospital gaps and the state's deep-rooted history of opening ASCs, according to Arizona ASC leaders. Since Jan. 1, Becker's ASC Review has reported on 10 ASCs opened or announced in Arizona. Additionally, two Arizona ASC chains are pursuing national growth. Comprehensive Surgical...
Businessaccountingtoday.com

Wipfli makes good on expansion plans

Wipfli’s latest merger is bringing the Midwest-based firm to California, but since the pandemic, it has been able to recruit talent around the world. Earlier this month, the Milwaukee-based Top 20 Firm announced a deal to merge in Mueller Prost, a St. Louis-based firm that also has offices in Irvine, California (see story). The two firms had some similar specialties and had worked together in the past.
Industrybeckersasc.com

10 ASC administrators to know + their thoughts on the ASC industry

From industry threats to handling expansion, these 10 administrators recently spoke with Becker's ASC Review about their thoughts on the ASC industry. 1. Tracy Helmer, BSN, RN, is the administrator of Seven Hills ASC in Las Vegas, a multispecialty ASC with a catheterization lab. Here are his thoughts on the...
Economybeckersasc.com

10 of the largest ASC chains in the US | 2021

Many of the largest ASC chains in the U.S. grew last year during the pandemic. Here is where 10 companies stand with the number of ASCs in their network as of June 2021. 1. United Surgical Partners International (Dallas): 312. 2. AmSurg (Nashville, Tenn.): 250+. 3. Surgical Care Affiliates (Deerfield,...
InternetPosted by
The Associated Press

Louisiana planning $180M broadband internet expansion effort

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana intends to spend $180 million over three years on grants to telecommunication firms that construct broadband internet infrastructure in underserved communities, hoping to lessen a technology gap exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. For thousands of Louisiana households and businesses, affordable high-speed internet is out...
Phoenix, ILbeckersasc.com

National Cardiovascular Management, ScImage launch cloud platform at Arizona ASC

Phoenix-based National Cardiovascular Management and ScImage partnered to launch a cloud imaging and reporting platform at Peak Surgery Center of Avondale (Ariz.), according to a June 15 news release. Peak Surgery Center will use ScImage’s PICOM365 Cloud, which provides image review, storage and reporting to manage cardiac catheterization procedures. The...
Michigan Statebeckersasc.com

Michigan ASC joins PE-backed chain

Troy, Mich.-based TruVista Surgery Center joined Sunvera Group, a private equity-backed management services organization, according to a June 16 news release. TruVista Surgery Center is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. It has four operating suites and focuses on ophthalmic and oculoplastic surgery. Sunvera Group is backed...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

8 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Here are eight hospitals or health systems that have announced, advanced or completed construction projects since June 1. Oklahoma hospital to more than double bed count in $250M expansion. The 104-bed Saint Francis Hospital South in Tulsa, Okla., is planning a $250 million expansion that will more than double the...
Flagstaff, AZquadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Big Land Sale, Big Plans

Large land purchase in Williams expected to bring opportunities to region. It is being billed as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. One of the largest privately-owned parcels of land in Northern Arizona is currently in escrow and is scheduled to close this year. The sale, and the proposed ambitious, multi-use development of...
Atlanta, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Rubber products manufacturer Semperit plans Newnan expansion

Jun. 17—ATLANTA — Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced recently that Semperit Industrial Products, an international provider of highly specialized rubber products for customers within the industrial and medical sectors, will expand its presence in Georgia. With the opening of the company's new Americas headquarters and manufacturing facility in Coweta County,...
Fort Wayne, INaroundfortwayne.com

Dreyer’s plans major Fort Wayne expansion

Today, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream leaders announced plans to invest over $145 million in an expansion of its Fort Wayne, Indiana, production facility, anticipating up to 145 jobs by the end of 2024. Dreyer’s plans major expansion in Fort Wayne. Ice cream maker aims to grow footprint on Wells Street,...
Davenport, IAbeckersasc.com

Why one CEO handles revenue cycle internally

For some ASCs, handling revenue cycle functions internally allows staff to ensure and measure appropriate performance. Michael Patterson, CEO and president of Mississippi Valley Surgery Center in Davenport, Iowa, spoke with Becker's ASC Review on why his center handles revenue cycle management internally. Editor's Note: This response was edited lightly...
Hermitage, PAbusinessjournaldaily.com

Joy Cone Plans a Double-Dip Expansion

HERMITAGE, Pa. — A pair of planned expansion projects will position Joy Baking Group to put more cones in the hands of ice cream lovers, as well as cookies on grocery store shelves. Founded in 1918, Joy Baking Group provides cones and inclusions – cookies cut up for ice cream...