EU seeks big fine in AstraZeneca court case

 15 days ago
AstraZeneca vials (PA Wire)

The European Union has taken on vaccine producer AstraZeneca in a Brussels court, accusing the drugmaker of acting in bad faith by providing jabs to other nations when it had promised them for urgent delivery to the EU’s 27 member countries.

During an emergency hearing, the EU asked for the delivery of missing doses and accused AstraZeneca of postponing deliveries so the Anglo-Swedish company could service Britain, among others.

AstraZeneca denies any wrongdoing and said it has always done its best to fulfil delivery commitments.

Its contract with the European Commission foresaw an initial 300 million doses being distributed, with an option for another 100 million. The doses were expected to be delivered throughout 2021, but only 30 million were sent during the first quarter.

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

Deliveries have increased slightly since then but the commission says the company is set to supply 70 million doses in the second quarter when it had promised 180 million.

A lawyer for AstraZeneca said on Wednesday that “more or less 60 million doses” from the total order have been delivered so far.

EU lawyer Rafael Jafferali told the court that AstraZeneca expects to deliver the total number of contracted doses by the end of December, but “with a six-month delay, it’s obviously a failure”.

He asked the court to fine the drugmaker 10 million euros (£8.6 million) per infraction and to force AstraZeneca to pay 10 euros per dose for each day of delay as compensation for breaching the EU contract.

The EU has insisted its complaints are about deliveries only and it has no problems with the safety or quality of the vaccine. The jabs have been approved by the European Medicines Agency, the EU’s drug regulator.

This is utterly serious. AstraZeneca did not use all the means at its disposal. There is a double standard in the way it treats the UK and member states

The EU’s main argument is that AstraZeneca should have used production sites located within the bloc and in the UK for EU supplies as part of a “best reasonable effort” clause in the contract.

Mr Jafferali said the European Commission agreed to pay 870 million euros (£750 million) for the jabs and 50 million doses that should have been delivered to the EU went to third countries instead, “in violation” of the contract.

Charles-Edouard Lambert, another lawyer on the EU team, said AstraZeneca decided to reserve production at its Oxford site for Britain.

“This is utterly serious. AstraZeneca did not use all the means at its disposal. There is a double standard in the way it treats the UK and member states,” he said.

AstraZeneca said it informed the commission in a detailed production plan that the UK manufacturing chain would firstly be dedicated to British supplies. The company noted that delays in deliveries not only affected the EU but the whole world.

It’s very shocking to be accused of fraud

A lawyer representing AstraZeneca, Hakim Boularbah, said the company’s May 2020 agreement with the UK Government and Oxford University, the vaccine’s co-developer, to supply 100 million doses of vaccine at cost clearly gave priority to Britain.

“It’s very shocking to be accused of fraud,” he said, calling it “a groundless accusation”.

The EU also accused AstraZeneca of misleading the European Commission by providing data on the delivery delays that lacked clarity.

The company says it has fully complied with the agreement, arguing that vaccines are difficult to manufacture, with dozens of components produced in different nations, and it made its best effort to deliver on time.

“Unfortunately, to this date, more or less 60 million doses from the order have been delivered,” Mr Boularbah said, adding that AstraZeneca does everything it can to increase production and will deliver the 300 million of doses agreed to as soon as possible.

He played down the urgency claimed by the EU, saying 13 million AstraZeneca doses were stocked in EU member states. However, since the AstraZeneca vaccination takes two jabs up to 12 weeks apart, member states can reserve some supplies to make sure recipients get their second dose on time.

As part of an advanced purchase agreement with vaccine companies, the EU said it invested 2.7 billion euros (£2.3 billion), including 336 million euros (£290 million) to finance the production of AstraZeneca’s vaccine at four factories.

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

The long-standing dispute drew media attention for weeks earlier this year amid a deadly surge of coronavirus infections in Europe, when delays in vaccine production and deliveries hampered the EU’s vaccination campaign.

Cheaper and easier to use than a rival jab from Pfizer-BioNTech, the AstraZeneca vaccine developed with Oxford University was a pillar of the EU’s vaccine rollout, but the EU’s partnership with the firm quickly deteriorated amid accusations it favoured its relationship with British authorities.

While the UK made quick progress in its vaccination campaign thanks to its AstraZeneca supplies, the EU faced embarrassing complaints and criticism for its slow start.

AstraZeneca’s lawyers asked the judge to properly assess whether citizens in the EU cannot get vaccinated with the company’s jabs because of the delivery delays before determining whether the case should be settled urgently.

In total, the European Commission has secured more than 2.5 billion of vaccine doses with various manufacturers, but is now shying away from placing more orders with AstraZeneca.

A judgment is to be delivered at a later date.

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online.

pymnts

EU Could Hit Amazon With $425 Million Fine For Privacy Violation

Amazon could be facing more than $425 million in penalties for violating the European Union’s privacy law, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday (June 10). Sources told the newspaper that Luxembourg’s data protection agency, the CNPD, has drafted a decision sanctioning Amazon's privacy practice and proposing the fine among 26 other EU nations. The CNPD serves as the EU’s top privacy regulator for Amazon, because the eCommerce giant has its EU headquarters in Luxembourg.
EU asks Poland to stop court review of EU vs. Polish law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union said Thursday it has asked Poland's government to withdraw a motion asking the nation's constitutional court to rule on whether EU or Polish law has primacy in the central European nation. The Polish justice minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, shot back that it took “insolence”...
EU Commission Says Poland Cannot Question Primacy of EU Law

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission has asked Poland not to question the primacy of European Union law over national legislation, as this is the fundamental principle of the 27-nation bloc, a Commission spokesman said on Thursday. The Commission, which is the guardian of EU treaties, wrote to the Polish government...
The European Commission has submitted Hungary to the Court of the European Union

According to the directive, Member States must ensure that urban agglomerations properly collect and treat wastewater, thus eliminating or reducing all its adverse effects. In justifying its decision, the European Commission noted that the European Green Agreement sets a depollution target for the European Union and its member states. Full...
The Latest: EU advises adding condition to AstraZeneca label

LONDON — The European Medicines Agency says it’s recommending that people who have had a rare blood vessel syndrome not be immunized with AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement on Friday, the EU drug regulator said it reviewed cases of six people who had capillary leak syndrome after they had received a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The vaccine has previously been linked to rare blood clots, but health officials say its benefits still outweigh the small risks.
EU Parliament Approves Digital COVID-19 Travel Certificate

The European Parliament gave final approval Wednesday to the COVID-19 digital certificate - a smart phone app that European Union citizens can use to travel freely among European countries without having to quarantine or undergo extra tests. The regulations governing the use of the document were adopted in two votes...
Malta receives a whole raft of warnings from the European Commission

As international media organisations welcomed action by the European Commission against Hungary for its breach of EU law in forcing Klubradio off the air, Malta is also among the countries facing a list of infringement proceedings relating to environmental issues, the cash-for-passports scheme and migration, as well as taxation on cars.
EU warns of retaliation as post-Brexit talks with U.K. stall

LONDON (AP) — A top European Union official said Wednesday that Britain could face retaliatory tariffs or other sanctions after talks failed to resolve an increasingly heated dispute over implementation of their post-Brexit trade deal in Northern Ireland. Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s chief negotiator, said the relationship between the two...
EU Commission sues Poland over public procurement rules

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission announced on Wednesday it was suing Poland in the EU’s top court for failure to fully apply EU public procurement rules. The Commission said Polish laws exempted two categories of contracts from the application of the public procurement rules: contracts for the production and distribution of certain public documents and contracts for the provision of bank resolution services.
EU court annuls approval of aid for German airline Condor

BERLIN (AP) — A top European Union court has annulled the EU’s approval of 550 million euros ($670 million) in state aid for German airline Condor. It backed a challenge by budget carrier Ryanair but suspended the application of the ruling because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision by the General Court was in many ways similar to rulings last month in which it annulled EU approval of 3.4 billion euros in state aid for the Netherlands’ KLM and a potential total of 1.2 billion euros for Portugal’s TAP. The Luxembourg-based General Court said Wednesday that the EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, had to come up with a more complete reasoning for the support.
EU launches proceedings over top German court's ECB ruling

BERLIN — (AP) — The European Union on Wednesday launched proceedings against Germany over a ruling by the top German court last year on a European Central Bank bond-buying program that broke with a verdict from the EU's own top court. Brussels says that “constitutes a serious precedent.”. Germany's Federal...
EU Commission sues Czechia, Poland over EU citizens’ electoral rights

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission took Poland and the Czechia to court on Wednesday over their laws that ban citizens from other EU countries from joining a political party and standing in local or European elections in the two EU members. “As a result of this restriction, citizens from...
Berlin faces legal steps as EU aims to ensure primacy of bloc's law

(Reuters) -The European Commission on Wednesday started a legal procedure against Germany, aiming to force Berlin to ascertain the primacy of European law over national court decisions after Germany's highest court challenged a judgement by the EU's top court. "EU law has primacy over national law. All judgements by the...
EU to rule on Ryanair bid to stop Italy from funding new Alitalia

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ryanair will appeal against the Italian government's funding of the new government-owned Italian airline that is to replace Alitalia. "As soon as this money will be injected in the new company we will take the (due) steps," Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson told Italian daily la Repubblica. "We are...