Clio Music honoring Brandi Carlile & NIVA
Speciality awards will be presented during virtual celebration. Clio Music, the global competition celebrating the visceral power of music to connect consumers and brands around the world, has announced that singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) will receive 2021 Clio Music Impact Awards as part of this year’s program cycle. Clio Music, presented for the sixth year by Citi, will recognize Carlile and NIVA in addition to the 2020/2021 Clio Music Award winners during a virtual celebration at 2 pm ET on June 10th at Clios.com.themusicuniverse.com