Clio Music honoring Brandi Carlile & NIVA

The range of artists that paid tribute to Elton John at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards — from H.E.R. to Demi Lovato to Brandi Carlile, to Chris Martin and Lil Nas X — is a testament to John’s far-reaching influence across genres. H.E.R. kicked things off with a funky take on “Benny and the Jets,” before Carlile took over with her interpretation of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.” Lovato finished off the tribute with a poignant cover of “I’m Still Standing” in an outfit worthy of the music icon.