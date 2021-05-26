Veggies & Fuits Increase Provides more Nutritional Access to WIC Families

— On March 12, 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) authorized State WIC Agencies to enhance the WIC benefit for a period of four months, expanding the vegetable and fruit voucher from $9 per month for children and $11 per month for women to $35 per month, per participant. WIC’s vegetable and fruit voucher is known as the Cash Value Benefit (CVB). The Cash Value Benefit for vegetables and fruits in the WIC food package is credited with improving the dietary quality of WIC participants and reducing the prevalence of childhood obesity among WIC toddlers.

Florida WIC will be implementing the Cash Value Benefit increase beginning June 1, 2021 until September 30, 2021. All women and children 1-4 years old who participate in the WIC Program will receive an increase in their fruits and vegetables cash voucher to $35 per participant, per month. For example, a pregnant woman and her 2-year-old child will receive a total of $70 in cash vouchers to use on fruits and vegetables per month from June 2021 through September 2021. Fruits and vegetables can be fresh, frozen or canned. Any brand, variety, size, with no added sugar, syrup, artificial sweeteners, fat, or oil can be purchased. Organic fruits and vegetables are allowed.

For more information on enrollment and eligibility for the WIC Program at the Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County, call our customer service representatives at the St. Lucie West WIC office, Monday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. at (772) 785-6124 or call the Fort Pierce WIC office, Monday, 9:30 a.m.–6:30 p.m. and Tuesday–Friday, 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. at (772) 462-3900.

For breastfeeding assistance, you may leave a message on the WIC breastfeeding hotline with your contact information and a brief message at (772) 873-4891.