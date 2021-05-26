Muhlenfeld & Huish, with $140 million in Assets Under Management, Joins Cetera via Wilde Wealth Management
Muhlenfeld & Huish, a financial services firm with more than $140 million in assets under management, will be joining Cetera via Wilde Wealth Management Group. Muhlenfeld & Huish will gain access to the depth of experience as well as the array of in-house service offerings from Wilde Wealth in the areas of legal, taxes, risk management, family services, real estate and insurance.www.advisorhub.com