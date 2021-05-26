Muhlenfeld & Huish, with $140 million in Assets Under Management, Joins Cetera via Wilde Wealth Management

Cetera Financial Group and its private equity parent company Genstar announced that it has completed its acquisition of the assets within the independent financial planning channel of Voya Financial Advisors, first announced in February. The firm has retained more than 90% of the 900 Voya financial advisors and more than 93% of the assets under administration. The firm is not taking a phased approach, but rather all those advisors will officially be converted to Cetera's platform as of Thursday.