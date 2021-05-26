No Central Florida restaurants shut down last week, Orange County regains top spot for most warnings

No Central Florida restaurants received emergency orders to shut down in the week of May 16-22, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Orange County retook the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida with 11. Another three were given in Osceola with four in Seminole and one in Lake County. Warnings given with required follow-up inspections could lead to a business being shut down if problems remain.

Polk County led for the most warnings in the weekly report last week.

In surrounding counties, two warnings or complaints were filed in Volusia, five in Brevard, three in Polk, and one in Sumter.

You can view recent restaurant inspections below for all of Central Florida for the last 30 days. Those with emergency orders were shut down because of high-priority violations and only reopened after follow-up inspections signed off on those violations.

