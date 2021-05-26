Cancel
No Central Florida restaurants shut down last week, Orange County regains top spot for most warnings

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 15 days ago
No Central Florida restaurants shut down last week, Orange County regains top spot for most warnings

No Central Florida restaurants received emergency orders to shut down in the week of May 16-22, according to data from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Orange County retook the top spot for most warnings and other complaints in Central Florida with 11. Another three were given in Osceola with four in Seminole and one in Lake County. Warnings given with required follow-up inspections could lead to a business being shut down if problems remain.

Polk County led for the most warnings in the weekly report last week.

In surrounding counties, two warnings or complaints were filed in Volusia, five in Brevard, three in Polk, and one in Sumter.

You can view recent restaurant inspections below for all of Central Florida for the last 30 days. Those with emergency orders were shut down because of high-priority violations and only reopened after follow-up inspections signed off on those violations.

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

#Central Florida#Food Drink#Top Spot#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Warnings#Brevard#Osceola#Volusia#Sumter#Emergency Orders#Visit Orlandosentinel Com#High Priority Violations#Lead#Subscribe
Related
Winter Park, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Luma on Park seeks to reclaim prime Winter Park location in dueling lawsuits with ex-landlord

The pandemic-shuttered restaurant Luma on Park wants to reclaim the coveted spot it occupied for 15 years along the main stretch of Winter Park’s signature dining and retail district as part of an acrimonious legal battle with the owner of the Park Avenue property. The dispute between Luma and its former landlord, BFC Park Avenue, LLC, is the subject of two lawsuits in Orange County circuit ...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

5 years after Pulse, community still struggles to live up to promises

For five years, Joél Junior Morales has served on the front lines of the Pulse nightclub massacre’s aftermath, aiding grieving families and traumatized survivors. He has hugged them as they sobbed, helped arrange financial assistance when they couldn’t work, and linked them to mental-health providers to cope with the emotional wounds of having been hunted, shot and left for dead. And when he ...
Orange County, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

2 teens found shot at west Orange County gas station

Two teen boys were found shot Thursday night at an Orange County gas station, according to deputies. Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at around 9:52 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on 7530 Forest City Road in Lockhart. They found a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old boy with gunshot wounds, said OCSO’s Lt. Menachem Green. The two were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, ...
Clermont, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Florida Fresh Air: Clermont’s Lake Hiawatha Preserve has kids’ fun, disc golf

Lake Hiawatha Preserve provides fun for the whole family in a 220-acre natural space representing a pristine gem in the rolling hills of south Lake County near Clermont. Visitors can find two dog parks, pavilions, charcoal grills and trails in a shaded setting west of the 12.5-mile South Lake Trail, which takes runners and cyclists from Oakland to Groveland. Just across the street is Lake ...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Chill out! Five cool spots for frozen pops in Orlando

Is it me, Orlando, or is it getting hot in here? The weather peeps were predicting a high of 95 for Friday as I penned this piece on frozen pops, and I had a cooler bag full of fresh-made paletas all set to take it down a notch so that cooler heads — and bellies — would prevail. Refreshers like kiwi-strawberry and coconut, mango chili and a fun, fruity version called pico de gallo for its ...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Ormond Beach, FLfox35orlando.com

Baby dolphin washes ashore at Central Florida beach, officials say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A baby dolphin has washed ashore at a Central Florida beach, officials said. The Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue confirmed to FOX that a dolphin, measured between three to four feet long, washed ashore in Ormond Beach. They said that the dolphin, which was specifically...
Florida Stateclick orlando

Largest COVID-19 testing site in Central Florida closes Sunday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida’s largest testing site at the Orange County Convention Center will officially close by 5 p.m. Sunday after serving Central Floridians and visitors since the last week of March of 2020. According to Mike Jachles, spokesperson for the Florida Division of Emergency the site had...
Orange County, FLtheapopkavoice.com

Orange County moves puppy mill discussion to public arena for feedback

According to the US Humane Society’s website, a puppy mill is “an inhumane high-volume dog-breeding facility that churns out puppies for profit, ignoring the needs of the pups and their mothers. Dogs from puppy mills are often sick and unsocialized. The majority of puppies sold in pet stores and online are from puppy mills.”
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

#OSNow PODCAST: Eviction Special Report, Hunters Creek will fight Brightline, and where to get Chicago dogs in Central Florida (Ep. 652)

Orlando Sentinel Now afternoon update for Monday, May 17, 2021. Listen as our reporters, editors and columnists discuss stories that are important to Central Florida: Apple podcasts, GooglePlay, Spotify or OrlandoSentinel.com/Conversations. Locked Out: Low pay, soaring rents, pro-landlord laws set up Florida renters for eviction once COVID hit (:51) Hunter’s...
Polk County, FLBay News 9

New Polk County homes are higher amid pandemic

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Are you in the market to build a new home? If so, it’s going to cost you more than it would have last year. An average new single-family home is more than $35,000 higher, says a realtor. Buyers say it is a bidding war when trying...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Florida Statevillages-news.com

No new Villages COVID-19 cases but Florida reports 2,400-plus new positive results

No new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in The Villages but Florida identified more than 2,400 new positive results and 22 more fatalities. As of Sunday, 4,638 cases had been identified in The Villages since March 2020 when the pandemic first hit the Sunshine State. The overwhelming majority of those – 4,267 – have been reported in Sumter County, where the vast majority of Villages homes are located. A total of 188 cases have been reported in the Lake County portion of the sprawling retirement mecca and 183 in the Marion County portion of the community.