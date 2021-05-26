Cancel
Erie County, PA

Sheriff warns of warrant scam after Erie County resident loses $500 in popular ruse

Erie Times-News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErie County Sheriff John Loomis is once again warning people not to send money to strangers to pay off a warrant after a local resident fell victim to a popular phone scam. Loomis said Wednesday that an individual is out $500 after the person wired the money to someone the person thought was a sheriff's deputy. The imposter who called the person stated the person had a warrant, and that the money needed to be paid in order for the warrant to be lifted, according to Loomis.

Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Second Suspect Charged in Fatal Shooting of Man Inside Vehicle in Millcreek

Millcreek Township Police have filed charges against a second suspect in the murder of a Titusville man who was shot in a vehicle then found along a road in March. Lexus M. Conner, 20, of Erie, was arraigned Monday morning on charges of homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangering another person, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. She was denied bond and taken to the Erie County Prison.
Erie County, PAerienewsnow.com

Erie County Sheriff's Department Receives Fire Extinguisher Donation

The Erie County Sheriff's Department got a little help Friday from an Erie County Councilman. Councilman Brian Shank secured a donation for 25 fire extinguishers after learning that county sheriff's vehicles did not carry them in their cars. Several local businesses contributed money to the project, raising just over the...
Erie County, PAErie Times-News

Erie County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Erie County reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no additional deaths over the weekend. The county has 20,734 total cases of COVID-19, 465 deaths and 71,698 negative tests since the pandemic started. The county reported 56 new cases on Saturday and 24 cases on Sunday. Eighteen county...
Seneca, PAerienewsnow.com

Man Arrested After Illegally Entering Seneca High School

An investigation is underway at Seneca High School after a disoriented man entered a hallway while students were entering the building from school buses on Thursday morning, Wattsburg Area School District officials announced in a news release. The unidentified man entered through a student entrance and was stopped by staff...
Erie County, PAErie Times-News

Erie County Sheriff race: Two Democrats, one Republican on primary ballot

This year's race for Erie County sheriff has boiled down to a contest of character. All three candidates on the May 18 primary ballot have a combined 70 years of law enforcement experience, but each faces questions about their past behavior, from alleged on-the-job indiscretions to social media activity at odds with their party's values.
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

National Police Week: Erie Police Remember Fallen Officers

It is National Police Week, a time to remember fallen officers and highlight efforts to keep officers safe. On Wednesday, Erie Police held its annual police memorial in downtown Erie's Perry Square. Law enforcement officers from across Erie county attended. The solemn ceremony, to remember the twelve City of Erie...
Corry, PAthecorryjournal.com

4 County Council candidates weigh in on Corry, 6th District

Two Republicans and two Democrats are in the race for the 6th District of Erie County Council. The 6th District covers the city of Corry; Wayne, Concord, Amity, Union, LeBoeuf, Washington, Waterford, Venango and Greenfield townships; Elgin, Union City, Mill Village, Edinboro, Waterford and Wattsburg boroughs. On Tuesday, May 18,...
Erie County, PAthecorryjournal.com

Vitals

The following couple applied for a marriage license recently at the Erie County Courthouse: Nicole Marie Brink, 30, and Lewis James Keller Williams, 43, both of 10 Putnam St., Union City. Babies born in Erie County. The following people recently had a baby at Magee Women's UPMC Hamot:. • Feb....
Erie County, PAeriereader.com

Erie County Sees 264 Weekly COVID-19 Cases

On Wednesday, May 12, the office of Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announced 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 along with one additional death. Erie County's cumulative total now stands at 20,295 total cases and 463 total deaths. In the past week, there have been 264 new cases and one...