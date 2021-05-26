Sheriff warns of warrant scam after Erie County resident loses $500 in popular ruse

Erie County Sheriff John Loomis is once again warning people not to send money to strangers to pay off a warrant after a local resident fell victim to a popular phone scam. Loomis said Wednesday that an individual is out $500 after the person wired the money to someone the person thought was a sheriff's deputy. The imposter who called the person stated the person had a warrant, and that the money needed to be paid in order for the warrant to be lifted, according to Loomis.