Why people are returning to Battlefield Firestorm two years on from launch
I wouldn't begrudge you for having completely forgotten about Battlefield 5 Firestorm. DICE's first stab at the battle royale arrived as a free update to its WW2 shooter in March 2019, but the mode was always going to struggle for the spotlight. For one thing, EA (ever the publisher for pitting its products against each other) released Apex Legends the month following, with Respawn's free-to-play Titanfall 2 spin-off quickly gobbling up any players who might have otherwise bought into Battlefield 5's paid alternative.