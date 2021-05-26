Why people are returning to Battlefield Firestorm two years on from launch

The first-person shooter landscape is awash with tried & true IPs that fans still flock to. Call of Duty’s battle royale relevancy is still strong thanks to Warzone, Apex Legends still reigns supreme, and Rainbow Six: Siege & Counter-Strike: Global Offensive keep the more tactical FPS fans satisfied nowadays. The one IP that hasn’t garnered the attention of those aforementioned shooters as much these days is EA and DICE’s Battlefield franchise. The previous series entry (2018’s Battlefield V) garnered some positive feedback, but fans didn’t take to it as much as previous installments. Battlefield loyalists have gotten word of info leaks and trailer sneak peeks for weeks now, which has built up plenty of excitement for its impending comeback. Thanks to a bombastic official reveal, we now know when we’ll be able to participate in online hundred-player skirmishes again.