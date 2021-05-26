Registration open for the Theresa Marsala Memorial Golf Classic

The Austin Alt Memorial Classic was held on Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30. The show was hosted by the Audubon FFA and their advisors Andy VanAernam and Brittany Elmquist. This event took place at the Audubon County Fair Grounds in the Livestock Exposition Center. Saturday’s program consisted of a sanctioned cattle show while Sunday was a sanctioned swine show. Organizers were pleased with the turnout of youth exhibitors showing 80 head of cattle and 175 pigs all competing in the breeding and market divisions. President, Rylan Hansen said “The weekend went great and it is awesome to see locals participating as well as others that drove hours to be a part of the FFA show.” Exhibitors could win a show banner (breed champion and reserve, top 5 and showmanship and $7,000 in prize money. Audubon FFA advisor, Mrs. Brittany Elmquist was satisfied with the result of the show. “I was very pleased with the turnout for our shows. With the positive response of exhibitors and spectators we look forward to offering this show again next year. The Audubon FFA appreciates the help of all of the livestock enthusiasts, sponsors, and the Audubon County Fair Board to help make this show a success.”