Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Registration open for the Theresa Marsala Memorial Golf Classic

KNOE TV8
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleFoundation donates playset to child battling cancer. Louisiana child drowning numbers increased in 2020. Officials give tips on how to keep your children safe around water. Local realtors lines neighborhoods with American flags. Louisiana Watershed Initiative Explained. Updated: 22 hours ago. Louisiana has divided the state into eight regions with...

www.knoe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marsala#Local Group#Realtors#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Golf
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
Related
Rock Springs, WYsweetwaternow.com

Hospital Foundation Announces Return of Summer Golf Classic

ROCK SPRINGS — The Memorial Hospital Foundation is excited to announce that the MHSC Golf Classic-Coming Back Swinging will be held August 14 at Rolling Green Country Club. The Golf Classic is a 4-person scramble tournament that raises money for the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Last year, the Foundation Board decided not to host its annual golf tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vienna, WVParkersburg News & Sentinel

Kids Count Golf Classic raises $273K

VIENNA — The 25th annual Kids Count Golf Classic tournament proved to be the event’s largest yet, in terms of fundraising. The Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg goes into this charity event with high hopes, as the organization annually pockets proceeds to help in its mission. A total of...
GolfThegardenisland.com

Summer Golf Program registration opens Monday

WAILUA — Registration for the county Summer Golf Program is Monday, June 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Wailua Golf Course. The program is open to golfers ages 7 to 15. The registration fee is $35 per child per session. Enrollment is limited to the first 25 applicants. Face masks are required around the clubhouse, according to a county Department of Parks &Recreation press release.
Greece, NYmonroecopost.com

Registration open for 5K Freedom Run

Registration is now open for the 5K Freedom Run, which is part of Greece’s Fourth of July celebration. Registration forms can be found on the town of Greece website under the “Special Events” section at greeceny.gov/special-events and on the Run Sign Up website at runsignup.com/Race/NY/Rochester/Greece5KFreedomRun. Those who register before the...
Commerce, GAmainstreetnews.com

GOLF: Ford wins Johnny Paulk Memorial Scholarship

Commerce's Cameron Ford’s standout senior year ended with one of the state’s top golf honors. Ford, who recently graduated, was the first-ever girls’ recipient of the Johnny Paulk Memorial Scholarship. She was recognized June 1-3 at the North-South all-star golf tournament in Moultrie. The scholarship, awarded by the state’s golf...
West Hartford, CTwe-ha.com

Registration Open for West Hartford Amateur Golf Tournament

The Rockledge Men’s and Women’s Clubs are hosting the 2021 West Hartford Amateur Golf Tournament. Registration for the 2021 West Hartford Amateur Golf Tournament will be open through June 18, and Tournament Chairman Peter Davison said course conditions at Rockledge are excellent this year and he is looking forward to sharing the course with some of Connecticut’s best golfers.
CollegesAPG of Wisconsin

Registration open for FeU water classes

So, you think yellow iris along the lakeshore is beautiful? Take a closer look at this invasive plant. Fe University is accepting registrations now for the three water field trips with Zach Wilson, conservation specialist with the Iron County Land and Water Conservation Department. The first is on June 23 and will focus on aquatic invasive species. Learn about the threat of these plants to our lakes and rivers and what can be done to minimize that threat. The group will embark from the Long Lake boat landing on Highway G in Oma at 1 p.m. on the 23rd. Canoes will be provided for the three-hour paddle.
Grosse Pointe, MIGrosse Pointe News

Beaumont Grosse Pointe Golf Classic for cardiac care

The Grosse Pointe Golf Classic takes place Monday, July 26, at the Country Club of Detroit. Funds raised at this annual event will benefit the renovation of the cardiac catheterization laboratory at Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe. The afternoon includes golfing the championship course designed by Harry S. Colt, lunch, cocktails,...
Florida, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

Mayor Harter: Swim Registration Open

With June here and school coming to a close, many of you are looking forward to the return of our Village of Florida summer recreational opportunities for your children to enjoy. For those of you who are unaware, the 2021 swim registration is currently ongoing and classes will begin Mon., June 28.
Indianola, IAkniakrls.com

Indianola Chamber Golf Open Registration Open

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are now open for the Indianola Chamber of Commerce Golf Open, which will take place in July. The golf open is the biggest fundraiser for the Indianola Chamber, and changes put in place last year will continue such as a tee time start. The Chamber Golf Open will take place on July 21st at the Indianola Golf and Country Club with tee times open from 7:30am to 1pm. For more information, click below.
Detroit, MIdbusiness.com

Variety Kovan Golf Classic 2021

The 32nd Annual Variety Kovan Golf Classic was held on June 14, 2021 at the Birmingham Country Club and raised money for the Dr. Bradley S. Kovan memorial fund at Friendship Circle, the Johnathan Scott Kovan memorial fund at University of Michigan’s C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, and core programs for the Variety Children’s Charity of Detroit. Shotgun tee times for the event started at 7:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. After golf, guests enjoyed cocktails, dinner, and an auction. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
Golfwinonaradio.com

Leighton Broadcasting Golf Classic

Mark your calendars for the annual Leighton Broadcasting Golf Classic at The Bridges golf course! The event will be held on August 6th with a shotgun start at Noon! Be on the look out for registrations because spots will be limited!. See you then!
Politicsswiowanewssource.com

Audubon FFA hosts the Austin Alt Memorial Classic

The Austin Alt Memorial Classic was held on Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30. The show was hosted by the Audubon FFA and their advisors Andy VanAernam and Brittany Elmquist. This event took place at the Audubon County Fair Grounds in the Livestock Exposition Center. Saturday’s program consisted of a sanctioned cattle show while Sunday was a sanctioned swine show. Organizers were pleased with the turnout of youth exhibitors showing 80 head of cattle and 175 pigs all competing in the breeding and market divisions. President, Rylan Hansen said “The weekend went great and it is awesome to see locals participating as well as others that drove hours to be a part of the FFA show.” Exhibitors could win a show banner (breed champion and reserve, top 5 and showmanship and $7,000 in prize money. Audubon FFA advisor, Mrs. Brittany Elmquist was satisfied with the result of the show. “I was very pleased with the turnout for our shows. With the positive response of exhibitors and spectators we look forward to offering this show again next year. The Audubon FFA appreciates the help of all of the livestock enthusiasts, sponsors, and the Audubon County Fair Board to help make this show a success.”
West Orange, NJessexnewsdaily.com

Integrity House to host golf classic in West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Integrity House, one of the largest nonprofit providers of substance-use disorder treatment in the state of New Jersey, with programs in Kearny, Newark, Secaucus, Toms River, Morris Plains and Paramus, will host its annual golf classic at Essex County Country Club on Monday, July 26. Proceeds from this event will support the life-saving programs and services provided by Integrity House.
Godfrey, ILTelegraph

RBGA Golf Classic set Aug. 27

GODFREY — The RiverBend Golf Classic returns to Rolling Hills Golf Course on Friday, Aug. 27. This is a new date and time for the annual event, held on the third Friday in June in previous years. This annual golf scramble is one of two major 2021 events designed specifically...
Prairie Du Sac, WIWiscnews.com

Lions memorial golf tournament planned

The Sauk Prairie Lions Clubs' 16th annual Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled with a shotgun start, scramble format tee time at 12:30 p.m. July 11 at the Lake Wisconsin Country Club, N1076 Golf Road, Prairie Du Sac. "We Remember Our Own" is a fundraiser in memory of members who left...
Park Rapids, MNPark Rapids Enterprise

Registration is open for Firecracker Footrace

Runners and walkers can pre-register for the 42nd annual Firecracker Footrace, which will be held on Sunday, July 4. This 5K race which starts and finishes at Park Rapids’ Heartland Park, is a certified USATF fast course with chip timing provided by Pickle Events. The pre-registration fee is $30 and...