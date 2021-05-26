Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon Flex, Bolt and Ola criticised for failing to ensure minimum wage

By Emma Batha
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Gig workers using some of Britain’s most popular labour platforms, including Amazon Flex and Uber Eats, often earn less than the minimum wage, researchers said on Tuesday, as they called for stronger protections.

Amazon’s courier arm and cab services Bolt and Ola came bottom in a University of Oxford study looking at how fairly 11 of the country’s best known platforms treat workers, with all three scoring zero points.

“The lack of stable income due to the highly variable nature of the demand for gig services and the lack of any formal employment protection means gig companies wield an exceptional amount of power over gig workers,” the study said.

The report comes amid a growing global debate on how to regulate workers’ rights in the gig economy, where people tend to work for one or more companies on a job-by-job basis.

In February, Britain’s Supreme Court decided a group of Uber drivers - who are currently treated as self-employed with minimal protections - were entitled to worker rights such as paid holidays - in a ruling with potentially wide ramifications.

About 2.8 million people in Britain - at least 4.4% of the population - worked in the gig economy in 2017, official data shows. The COVID-19 pandemic has likely boosted numbers as more people turn to online shopping and food delivery services.

In the first study of its kind by Fairwork, an international project run by the Oxford Internet Institute, companies were scored on five areas - pay, conditions, contracts, management and representation.

Helpling, a platform for cleaners, and courier service Stuart both scored one out of 10, followed by cab service Uber, food delivery spinoff Uber Eats and odd-jobs app TaskRabbit, each with two points.

“These platforms are using new technologies to carry out the age-old practice of worker exploitation,” said Frances 0’Grady, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, which was not involved in the study.

Helpling disputed the report’s assessment. It said cleaners were free to decide their own prices, which they set on average above the living wage, advocated for by campaign group Living Wage Foundation, of 10.85 pounds in London and 9.50 outside.

A spokesman for Amazon Flex said it offered people the chance to work flexibly, earning 13 to 15 pounds an hour to supplement other incomes.

Other companies contacted by the Thomson Reuters Foundation did not immediately respond.

Pedal Me, an e-cargo company, came top with eight points as it offers workers an employment contract, entitling them to many rights typically denied to platform workers, researchers said.

Just Eat came second with six points and Deliveroo took third place with five points.

Only Pedal Me and Just Eat could show that all workers were guaranteed to take home at least the minimum wage - 8.91 pounds ($12.59) for those aged 23 or over, the study found.

However, no company demonstrated that workers were assured the Living Wage Foundation’s higher living wage after costs.

What counts as working time is a contentious issue with gig workers saying they should be paid for waiting time and travel time between jobs.

A driver using the Uber, Bolt and Ola platforms told researchers he earned 30 pounds a day for 10- to 12-hour shifts during lockdown, with long waits between jobs.

The report said labour platforms’ classification of workers as “self-employed” also left many covering steep costs out of their wages. One Uber driver said weekly costs for things like vehicle rental, insurance and fuel could amount to 700 pounds.

($1 = 0.7080 pounds)

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Rental Platform#Workers Rights#University Of Oxford#Supreme Court#Taskrabbit#The Trades Union Congress#Living Wage Foundation#Platform Workers#Cab Service Uber#Labour Platforms#Minimal Protections#Demand#Stable Income#Stronger Protections#Vehicle Rental#Weekly Costs#Steep Costs#Worker Rights#Gig Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
Uber
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Amazon
Related
Retailhbr.org

Research: When a Higher Minimum Wage Leads to Lower Compensation

In the U.S., we’re seeing an increasing number of calls to increase the national minimum wage to $15/hour. Many states and municipalities have already passed minimum wage hikes in the last several years, and a variety of proposals are under consideration at the federal level. However, economists remain uncertain as...
EconomySt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Comparing minimum wage to the cost of living in every state

How to make the most of your post-pandemic travel budget Here's Why Seniors on Social Security Could Get a Huge Raise in 2022 The No. 1 Reason to Claim Social Security at Age 62 You'll Regret Signing Up for Social Security Without Considering These 3 Things 2 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know About.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Hiring barely hit by Spanish minimum-wage hike - report

MADRID, June 8 (Reuters) - Spain’s historic 22% minimum wage hike in 2019 led to a reduction of barely 1% of its employment, far less than some analysts had forecast, a Bank of Spain report published on Tuesday showed. The finding is the latest to add weight to a growing...
AgricultureSmirs Interior News

B.C. ‘moving very cautiously’ on minimum wage for farm workers

As B.C.’s minimum wages rises to the highest of any province, $15.20 an hour effective June 1, the labour ministry is continuing to study the piece-rate pay for harvesting crops that was last increased two years ago. The ministry commissioned a study, released in January 2019 as the piece rate...
Labor Issuesfloridasunreview.com

Amazon Australia Rejects Underpaying Staff

SYDNEY — Amazon Australia has rejected claims it underpays delivery drivers, spies on workers and blocks unions from attending warehouses. Senators grilled Amazon’s public policy director Michael Cooley at a Senate inquiry investigating job security on June 10. Cooley said Amazon Flex drivers, who use their own sedans to pick...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

BIS official casts doubt on El Salvador bitcoin 'experiment'

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - El Salvador’s decision to make bitcoin legal tender is an “interesting experiment” with a speculative asset that does not pass the test of being a means of payment, a senior global central banking official said on Friday. “El Salvador, that is an interesting experiment indeed,”...
Economydiscoverestevan.com

Chamber Director Supports Incremental Increases to Minimum Wage

As usual, last week's announcement of a bump in the Saskatchewan minimum wage sparked debate. But the predictability of regular increases in the province is something a leader in Estevan's business community says is critical. The Saskatchewan government announced that the minimum wage will increase by 36 cents in October...
Honolulu, HITHE DAILY RECKONING

Should the Minimum Wage Be $18?

Given the rising prosperity we keep hearing about, shouldn’t we be able to provide minimum wage workers the same purchasing power they enjoyed 50 years ago in 1970?. This is a very simple proposition: either we can provide minimum wage workers the same purchasing power they enjoyed 50 years ago or we can’t.
RestaurantsFOXBusiness

Former McDonald's CEO warns $15 minimum wage directly contributing to fast-food industry's automation push

Former McDonald's CEO Ed Rensi is warning that the fight for a $15 minimum wage is directly contributing to the restaurant industry's push toward automation. Last month, McDonald's announced plans to raise the starting hourly wage range to $11-$17 per hour for crew and $15-$20 per hour for shift managers. The fast-food chain noted in its wage hike announcement that it planned to hire 10,000 new employees over the next three months.
Cody, WYcowboystatedaily.com

Cody Businesses Offer Double Minimum Wage, Free Housing To Get Workers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. “Now Hiring” signs are everywhere in Cody. And while businesses in tourist towns seem to go through the same struggle every year to find workers, this year is especially difficult, according to employers. Tracey Locke, the manager of Cody’s Boot Barn,...
Economyamericamagazine.org

Down with credit cards. Up the minimum wage.

The former Republican in me hates what I am about to say: It is time to raise the federal minimum wage. More people, even on the political right, are coming to terms with the fact that a raise is overdue, even if there is no consensus on how much it should be. One thing that has long obscured the great need for a higher minimum wage is easily available consumer credit.
EconomyCape Gazette

Raising minimum wage is the real solution

I am disappointed in the Cape Gazette editorial, Flexibility needed to salvage 2021 season. There have been numerous studies debunking the notion that unemployment benefits are disincentivizing people from returning to the workforce. Studies are easily accessible online from institutions such as Yale and the University of Massachusetts refuting the myth that unemployment prevents people from returning to work. It would be fairer to simply quote the Hamilton musical, “Immigrants, they get the job done,” or look to any of the examples across the country of retail businesses who found themselves overwhelmed with applicants when they offered a living wage.
Delavan, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

Geneva Supply increases minimum wage to $15 for hourly employees

DELAVAN — Geneva Supply, a Wisconsin-based company which had acquired Cascio Interstate Music out of New Berlin in the summer of 2020, has announced a pay adjustment and wage increase to $15 per hour for all full-time hourly employees. Co-Founders Jeff Peterson and Mark Becker, along with the company’s human...
California StateFast Casual

Lessons from California: 5 ways to adjust to $15 minimum wage

California operators have been adjusting to the $15 minimum wage increase for the past five years. In 2016, the state passed SB-3, which mandated a phased increase of the minimum wage from 2017 to 2022. Under that law, California's minimum wage will increase to $15 per hour for businesses with 26 or more employees on Jan. 1, 2022, and for all businesses on Jan. 1, 2023. Some California counties have opted to increase the minimum wage on an accelerated schedule. For example, Los Angeles County has a $15 minimum wage for employers with 26 or more employees, and on July 1, 2021, the same minimum will apply to all employers.
Labor IssuesTimes Daily

Trial to determine if GEO must pay detainees minimum wage

SEATTLE (AP) — After nearly four years of litigation and pandemic-related delays, a trial is underway to determine whether the GEO Group must pay minimum wage to detainees who perform cooking, cleaning and other tasks at its immigration detention center in Washington state. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
Businessdailynewsen.com

B.C.'s minimum wage Rises to $15.20 an hour June 1

Over the previous four decades, the state's minimum wage has steadily moved up from $11.35 an hour 2017 within the NDP government's assurance to provide the state's lowest paid workers a pay increase. Following this wage increase, the minimum wage is going to probably be tied to inflation. "In 2017our...
Economymilitaryconsumer.gov

Amazon Flex didn’t deliver as promised, and now must pay

Were you an Amazon Flex driver from late 2016 to August 2019?. If so, you may be able to get the tips you earned that Amazon previously withheld. Several months ago, we told you the FTC filed a case against Amazon for keeping $61.7 million in tips drivers made while delivering for the Amazon Flex program.