JAY-Z's "Made In America" Festival Returns

By Mitch Findlay
hotnewhiphop.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic festivals may have taken a considerable hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, but with vaccination efforts ramping up and re-opening measures steadily being implemented, many previously postponed events have already been confirmed for later this year. That includes the JAY-Z-curated Made In America, which is officially set to stage its return this coming September, on Saturday the 4th and Sunday the 5th.

