JAY-Z's "Made In America" Festival Returns

Popular music artist Maria Carey has reportedly left Roc Nation. Roc Nation is a talent management company that was founded by the celebrity rapper Jay-Z who also happens to be Beyonce’s husband. According to rumours, the duo had a massive fallout with each other which prompted Carey to leave the company. The exact reason for conflict is unclear and the official social media handles of the music artists have not expressed any problem that may have occurred before the break. Maria has even revealed to Twitter that they did not have any problems and the rumours were just rumours. The website of Roc Nation has also removed Maria which shows that she is definitely not working with them anymore. Here is more information on the rumored quarrel and the lives of Maria Carey and Jay-Z.