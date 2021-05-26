Cancel
Chicago, IL

Grains, livestock mixed.

By Luther Turmelle
New Haven Register
 15 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 7.75 cents at $6.5150 a bushel; July corn was off 20.25 cents at $6.2525 a bushel; July oats was unchanged at $3.60 a bushel; while July soybeans dropped 6.75 cents at $15.2325 a bushel.

