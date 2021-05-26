Grains, livestock mixed.

So, several years ago I decided we needed to get a grain mill and have been working ourselves up to the purchase for a long time. I figured it would be best to wait and put the extra money into a top-of-the-line mill, hence our purchase of a Diamant 525 (ooooooh aaaaaaaah). Well, when you buy something this high end, it's apparent that they expect you to know what you are doing and wouldn't you know it, the information on how to use it was pretty slim. Most of the stuff I've found on the internet are more demonstrations on the unit than anything, with no real "how-tos".