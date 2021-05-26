Grains, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mixed on Wednesday, with Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat contracts falling while K.C. hard red winter wheat firmed. * The benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat futures contract hit resistance at its five-day moving average before dropping below its 20-day and 50-day moving averages during the session. * MGEX spring wheat faced pressure after some much-needed rain arrived in the northern U.S. Plains. * Analysts were expecting the U.S. Agriculture Department's (USDA) World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report to peg the U.S. wheat harvest at 1.892 billion bushels, 20 million bushels above its May estimate. * The USDA's weekly export sales report was expected to show wheat export sales between 200,000 and 450,000 tonnes. A week ago, wheat export sales totaled 365,060 tonnes. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled down 2-3/4 cents at $6.82-1/4 a bushel, K.C. July hard red winter wheat was 2 cents higher at $6.34-1/2, and MGEX spring wheat for July delivery was 10-3/4 cents lower at $7.60-1/2. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)