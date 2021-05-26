Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Electric Explorer, 2 EV platforms part of Ford's $30B investment on electrification

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord provided an update on its electrification plans during an investor presentation held online on Wednesday, and tucked away in all the investor-speak were nuggets of information on upcoming vehicles. Ford said it was upping investment on electrification running through 2025 to more than $30 billion, up from the $22...

www.motorauthority.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford Trucks#Electric Power#Electric Utilities#Commercial Vehicles#Evs#Volkswagen Group#Meb#Bronco#Mustang#Sk Innovation#Ionboost#Solid Power#Bmw Group#Ford Ion Park#Electrification#All Wheel Drive Vehicles#Battery Technology#Off Road Utilities#Solid State Batteries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
Economythefabricator.com

Ford to increase spending on vehicle electrification to more than $30 billion

At Ford Motor Co.’s virtual “Delivering Ford+” Capital Market Days event, held May 26, company leaders highlighted its plans for manufacturing of fully electric vehicles. Ford is increasing planned total spending on electrification, including battery development, to more than $30 billion by 2025, and the automaker expects 40% of its...
CarsEngadget

Ford's electric F-150 range estimates are very conservative

Were you disappointed when Ford said the F-150 Lightning would offer an estimated 300 miles of range in its best trim level? You might not have reason to be so glum. Ford told YouTuber Marques Brownlee that its EPA range estimates for the electric pickup truck factor in 1,000lbs of cargo — you may well get considerably more range with a lighter load. Brownlee saw 367 miles of estimated range in an empty F-150 Lighting Platinum with an 80 percent charge, and estimated that a full charge would net about 459 miles.
BusinessPosted by
MotorBiscuit

BlueOvalSK Will Revolutionize the Electric Ford

With all the headlines Ford has been making regarding its upcoming EV production, it’s no surprise that they’ve also announced new plans for battery manufacturing. BlueOvalSK is the new venture between Ford and SK Innovation, a Korean energy company. BlueOvalSK will produce Ford electric vehicle batteries in the U.S. The...
Economytorquenews.com

Ford Has Electrifying News: 2030 Sales Will Be 40 Percent EVs

Ford execs told financial analysts that by 2030 they expected their business model to be made up of 40 percent electric vehicle sales. With the introduction, earlier this year, of the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's first branded electric vehicle, the automaker turned seriously toward the electric side of the automotive world.
Carsreviewgeek.com

Ford’s Electric F-150 Lightning Could Far Exceed 300-Mile Range

If you were hoping for a little more than 300-miles per charge from Ford’s new electric F-150 Lightning, we could have good news. According to reports, the F-150 Lightning may offer up to 450-miles on a single charge and only hit the estimated EPA 300-mile range while carrying 1,000 pounds of payload.
CarsPosted by
The Week

Ford's big bet on an electric F-150

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:. Ford wants to be the company that takes electric vehicles "from niche to normal," said Annie White at Car And Driver. Last week, the company released details of the F-150 Lightning, the upcoming electric version of its best-selling pickup. Slated for sale in spring 2022, it boasts more torque than its gas-guzzling siblings — "This sucker's quick," President Biden said when he took one for a test drive — and enough juice to "power a home for a week or more." The Lightning takes full advantage of its electric capabilities, with a front trunk — or "frunk" — replacing the conventional engine, and 11 outlets that could be used for power tools. Ford's F-series pickups have been "the top-selling vehicles in the U.S." for 39 consecutive years. Last year, almost 800,000 were sold in the U.S., compared with 292,000 Teslas. If a large share of F-150 buyers go electric, it will transform the industry.
Economycanarymedia.com

Did Ford's electric F-150 just shake up the home backup power market?

Century-old Ford Motor Co. did something in May that the clean energy industry hadn't yet accomplished: combine clean backup power and an electric vehicle. "Ford is the first in the U.S. to offer this capability on an electric truck," the company asserted with the launch of its electric F-150 Lightning. But it also appears to be the first providing backup power from any mass-market electric vehicle. Even electric car pioneer Tesla doesn't offer this yet, and its leaders have questioned the efficacy of exporting power from vehicles.
Weathermarginalrevolution.com

The Ford F-150: An Electric Vehicle for Red America

The Ford F-150 truck has been America’s best selling vehicle for forty years! (Bubble test: Do you own one or know someone who does?) The new version, the F-150 Lightning, goes into production in 2022 and it’s electric. Even today there is still the whiff of “liberal America” around electric vehicles but what’s impressive about the Lightning isn’t that it’s electric, it’s that it’s a better truck. The Lightning, for example, can power a home and work appliances from its 11 outlets including a 240 volt outlet! Look at this brilliant ad campaign:
CarsCarscoops

BMW M5 CS Vs Audi E-Tron GT, Ford Bronco In Limbo, 2022 Kia Sportage, Porsche 911 Launch Disaster, Alfa Romeo’s First EV: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Between coronavirus shutdowns and parts supply issues the Bronco’s launch has faced so many obstacles it makes the Rubicon Trail look like a freshly laid drag strip. And now, in an email to customers, Ford admits it doesn’t know when production roadblocks will be resolved.
CarsAutoblog

2022 VW GTI, Golf R and Ford's electric future | Autoblog Podcast #680

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. They start off discussing their drives in the 2022 VW GTI and 2022 VW Golf R. They then discuss the news, which is jam-packed this week. The Mazda6 and CX-3 are going away, and Alfa is reportedly mulling a new GTV and Duetto. Plus, Ford teased an electric Bronco, confirmed a future electric Explorer and fully revealed the work truck version of the 2022 F-150 Lightning named the "Pro." They end by turning to the mailbag and responding to another listener's Spend My Money question.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Ford's electric Mustang tops Norway car sales in May

OSLO, June 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s electric Mustang Mach-E topped Norway’s car sales in May, the first full month of registrations for the crossover vehicle in the small but influential Nordic market, national data showed on Tuesday. Battery electric vehicles made up 60.4% of all new cars sold...
Carsstarkinsider.com

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E EV earns IIHS top safety pick, trolls Tesla?

Just a day after we learned that the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) has downgraded its safety rating for the Tesla Model 3 due to the removal of radar, I get this email from Ford:. Subject:. “Mustang Mach-E Earns Top Safety Pick”. Contents as follows:. And scene. Ouch. Turns...
CarsCleanTechnica

Norway’s Plugin EV Transition Continues: 83.3% Share In May With Ford Mustang Mach-E Overall Bestseller

Norway, the leading country in the electric transport revolution, saw plugin electric vehicles take 83.3% share in May 2021, up from 65.6% in May 2020. Non-plugin powertrains, including old-school combustion and plugless hybrids, are all fading away. Overall auto volumes were back to pre-Covid seasonal norms, at 14,063 units in May. The Ford Mustang Mach-E saw a big push and was Norway’s overall bestselling vehicle in May.
Economyautoinfluence.com

Ford’s Future with Electric and Autonomous Vehicles

The media world is ablaze with Ford CEO Jim Farley’s recent comment, “We’re not going to cede the future to anyone,” as stated on CNBC the day after Ford announced its fourth-quarter revenue. Why does anyone care that a car manufacturer CEO made a statement that could just be a bold remark? Because he made the statement in reference to electric vehicles. Ford, like many other car manufacturers, is ramping up its plans to deliver EVs to a public that is getting hungrier for emissions-free transportation. Buyers are increasingly searching for electric car dealers in their regions, and much of the interest is sparked by a larger population of current owners of EVs.
Carsdrivearabia.com

Electric Genesis G80 is the brand’s first EV

Electric vehicles are definitely the trend now and all manufacturers are setting their eyes on this growing segment. Genesis, an alien to this market, is not waiting any longer and jumps straight in, with an EV adaptation of their gorgeous Genesis G80 sedan. Genesis has skipped the hybrid middle-ground and...