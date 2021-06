NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Reliable Testing (RRT), a business line of Ambulnz, Inc. d/b/a DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services that has entered into an agreement to merge with Motion Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MOTN), today announced it is working with Carnival Corporation on COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccines for crew members as it prepares for the restart of cruising in the U.S., with plans to also test guests once cruises resume.