Glenda Jackson receives BIFA’s Richard Harris Award

By UPI
Big Hollywood
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 26 (UPI) — British actress Glenda Jackson is the newest recipient of the British Independent Film Awards’ Richard Harris Award. BIFA said Wednesday it honored Jackson, 85, for her outstanding contributions to the British film industry. The award was presented to Jackson by actor Josh O’Connor, her co-star in...

www.breitbart.com
