An electric Ford Bronco might be coming
The Ford Bronco hasn't even arrived in consumers' garages yet, and already it appears the Blue Oval is working on an electric model. On Wednesday, Ford held its Capital Markets Day presentation to give investors and analysts a look at the automaker's future. The presentation focused on electrification, including pickup trucks, crossovers, and SUVs to be based on two new dedicated electric vehicle platforms. One of those platforms might underpin a future electric Bronco.www.motorauthority.com