Nolte: Judge Allows Dershowitz Libel Suit Against Disgraced CNN to Move to Discovery

Judge rejects $2B settlement in Roundup litigation. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria of the Northern District of California has rejected a proposed $2 billion settlement of future claims in litigation alleging that Roundup weed killer causes cancer. Chhabria said the settlement would accomplish a lot for Monsanto, the maker of Roundup, which is owned by Bayer AG, but it would “accomplish far less” for Roundup users who haven’t been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. After Chhabria’s decision, Bayer AG said it would review the future of Roundup and other weed killers with glyphosate in the U.S. residential market. The company maintains, however, that Roundup is safe. (Reuters, Law360, Law.com, Chhabria’s May 26 decision)