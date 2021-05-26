Cancel
Nolte: Judge Allows Dershowitz Libel Suit Against Disgraced CNN to Move to Discovery

By John Nolte
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Alan Dershowitz will be able to move to discovery after surviving the first round of a defamation lawsuit against CNN,” reports the far-left Hollywood Reporter. After the far-left extremists at CNNLOL blacklisted the famous attorney and Harvard professor, the hate network then launched a disinformation campaign to destroy his reputation, and God bless Dershowitz, he’s suing the smear merchants for $300 million, something a whole lot more people need to do.

