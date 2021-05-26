Nolte: Judge Allows Dershowitz Libel Suit Against Disgraced CNN to Move to Discovery
"Alan Dershowitz will be able to move to discovery after surviving the first round of a defamation lawsuit against CNN," reports the far-left Hollywood Reporter. After the far-left extremists at CNNLOL blacklisted the famous attorney and Harvard professor, the hate network then launched a disinformation campaign to destroy his reputation, and God bless Dershowitz, he's suing the smear merchants for $300 million, something a whole lot more people need to do.