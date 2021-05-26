Cancel
82 Migrants Packed in Stash House near Border in Texas

By Bob Price
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents recovered a group of 82 migrants packed into a single stash house on Monday. They recovered an additional 16 in a second house near the scene. McAllen Station Border Patrol agents teamed up with state and local law enforcement agencies on Monday to...

