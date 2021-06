Grow Greater Greenfield (G3) will host a community movie night on Saturday at Mitchell Park, where the organization will show “The Sandlot.”. G3 member Merleen VanDyke said the movie will be watched through an inflatable screen that will be put up in the area closest to the concession stand at the park. Admission to the movie is free, but that the concession stand will be open with items like popcorn, water and snacks for sale.