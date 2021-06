Walmart has recently debuted a smartphone app for its associates and, according to an AP wire story, the company has pledged to give more than 740,000 store workers a new Samsung phone for free by the end of the year. The company has stated that their goal is to make the workers’ jobs easier and to serve customers better. It’s undoubtedly also their hope that this move will help them attract employees, since the phones will be available for personal use on breaks and outside of work hours.