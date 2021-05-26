Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

A thick blanket of ‘sea snot’ is wreaking havoc on Turkey’s coast

By Antonia Noori Farzan
Washington Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor months, Turkish fishermen in the Sea of Marmara have been running into a problem: They can’t catch fish. That’s because a thick, viscous substance known colloquially as “sea snot” is floating on the water’s surface, clogging up their nets and raising doubts about whether fish found in the inland sea would actually be safe to eat.

www.washingtonpost.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Life#Sea Water#Sea Snot#Turkey#Fish#By The Sea#Sea Surface Temperatures#Black Sea#Mediterranean Sea#Guardian#Anadolu Agency#Ondokuz May S University#Influencers#Pfizer#Sea Snails#Warmer Waters#Aegean Seas#Dangerous Bacteria#Rising Water Temperatures#Surface
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastVice

Look at These Gross Pictures of ‘Sea Snot’ in Turkey

Authorities in Turkey have pledged to counter a rising scourge of “sea snot” in the Sea of Marmara, which connects the Black Sea with the Aegean. The slimy sludge, officially known as marine mucilage, forms on the water surface when algae is overloaded with nutrients, a process that’s accelerated by rising temperatures and untreated sewage coming into contact with seawater.
Worldwatchers.news

Turkey's Sea of Marmara experiences the largest outbreak of "sea snot" on record

A large amount of thick, viscous, mucus-like substance known as marine mucilage or sea snot (phytoplankton bloom) is covering the coastline of the Sea of Marmara near Istanbul, Turkey, threatening marine life and the local fishing industry. Sea snot is caused by the overgrowth of phytoplankton -- microscopic marine algae -- due to pollution.
EnvironmentThe Independent

‘Sea snot’ covers Turkey’s Sea of Marmara because of global warming

Aerial footage shows the blue waters of Turkey’s Sea of Marmara covered in a thick beige viscous substance known colloquially as “sea snot.”. The disgusting-looking substance is the result of rising water temperatures caused by global warming, as well as raw sewage and agricultural runoff, according to scientists. High levels...
Environmentnerdist.com

‘Sea Snot’ Outbreak in Turkey Poses Major Ecological Threat

In more weird ocean news, which has been rolling in a lot lately, people in Turkey are reporting the largest-ever “sea snot” outbreak in the country’s history. The gnarly snot is a slimy sludge consisting of gray and green algae. And in this quantity, it poses a serious ecological threat. One that scientists say is being made worse thanks to climate change.
Environmentworldcapitaltimes.com

Turkey promises action on ‘sea snot’ engulfing the coast

A thick layer of slime engulfs boats moored in the Sea of Marmara, to the south of Istanbul. Warm water temperatures and industrial waste have been blamed for this record build-up of algae – locals have never seen anything like it. “For instance the other day, just there, I saw...
Environmentgranthshala.com

Climate change ‘sea snot’ killing Turkey’s Marmara Sea

Environmental experts have warned of a potential disease outbreak such as cholera, with large-scale fish deaths. Balikesir, Turkey – Omur Karisic has been fishing the Sea of ​​Marmara in Turkey since the age of 15, as did his father before him. But rising ocean temperatures and ineffective waste management have...
WorldTelegraph

Turkish president vows to eradicate 'sea snot' blighting coast

Turkey's President Erdoğan has promised an emergency pollution clean up as the country faces the biggest outbreak of hazardous “sea snot” on record. The shores of the Sea of Marmara, to the south of Istanbul, have been blanketed in a thick grey slime that threatens both marine life and the fishing industry.
WorldGizmodo

Turkey's Leaders Vow to Defeat Plague of 'Sea Snot' Amid Unprecedented Outbreak

Top officials in Turkey have vowed to defeat a plague of “sea snot” that has coated a shoreline near Istanbul in a slimy film of beige sludge that reeks. This outbreak of marine mucilage, the slime’s official but no less gross name, is thought to be the largest in history, Sky News reports. For the past seven months, the bloom has spread across the surface of the Marmara Sea and into the adjoining Black and Aegean Seas, posing a threat to marine life and fishing industries.
Worldbrentwoodlive.co.uk

Turkish president vows to save sea from ‘sea snot’ outbreak

Turkey’s president has promised to rescue the Marmara Sea from an outbreak of “sea snot” that is alarming marine biologists and environmentalists. A huge mass of marine mucilage, a thick, slimy substance made up of compounds released by marine organisms, has bloomed in Turkey’s Marmara, as well as in the adjoining Black and Aegean Seas.
WorldPosted by
KRMG

Turkey's leader vows to cure Marmara of 'sea snot' flare-ups

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkey’s president promised Saturday to rescue the Marmara Sea from an outbreak of “sea snot” that is alarming marine biologists and environmentalists. A huge mass of marine mucilage, a thick, slimy substance made up of compounds released by marine organisms, has bloomed in Turkey's Marmara, as...
WorldPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Turkey Is Awash in Slimy Gray ‘Sea Snot’

Gross gray “sea snot” is mucking up Turkey’s waters. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that the country would immediately seek to clean up the untreated waste found in Turkey’s Marmara, Black, and Aegean Seas thought to give rise to the substance, which consists of marine mucilage visible from the surface as a thin gray sheet. Erdogan ordered the country’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization to work with local agencies and universities to control the disaster, which has already contaminated local coral reefs. “We will save our seas from this mucilage calamity, leading with the Marmara Sea,” Erdogan said. “We must take this step without delay.” Local groups are already testing wastewater and other pollution sources to try and curb the problem. Experts say climate change has also contributed to the issue, pointing toward rising sea temperatures.
World24newshd.tv

'Sea snot' on Turkey's shores alarms residents

A thick, brown, bubbly foam dubbed "sea snot" has covered the shores of the Sea of Marmara, alarming Istanbul residents and threatening marine life. The naturally occurring mucilage was first documented in Turkey in 2007, when it was also seen in parts of the Aegean Sea near Greece. But this...
WorldBBC

'Sea snot' spreads across Turkish sea

A thick layer of sea snot is spreading in Turkey’s Sea of Marmara to the south of Istanbul. It is posing a growing threat to marine life and the fishing industry.
Worldinsideedition.com

Giant Sinkholes That Have Appeared in Turkey and Mexico May Be Caused by Humans

Large sinkholes have recently appeared in two different parts of the world. A 17-year-old discovered one of the sinkholes in his grandfather's field in the Konya province of central Turkey. The night before, he’d been walking in the area, and he said there was no indication of the geologic disturbance....