Lightrun raises $23 million led by Insight Partners

By Meir Orbach
calcalistech.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLightrun, which has developed a continuous debugging and observability platform, announced on Wednesday that it has closed a $23 million series A round led by Insight Partners with participation from existing investor Glilot Capital Partners, bringing its total funding to $26 million to date. Lightrun will use the funding to expand its engineering team and accelerate its roadmap of enterprise-level features for developer teams embracing the new shift-left paradigm for production code observability.

www.calcalistech.com
