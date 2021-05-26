Lightrun raises $23 million led by Insight Partners

Grocery Shopii has raised a $1 million seed round that comes on the heels of a partnership with Microsoft. Grocery Shopii, founded in Davidson, North Carolina in 2018 by Katie Hotze, is a meal-planning application that helps grocers get more customers to fill their online carts and purchase online orders. Grocery Shopii has created a tool that allows shoppers to select the meal they'd like to make. The startup auto-populates the user's cart with all of the ingredients necessary to make that meal.