In a recent op-ed, Senator Joe Manchin (D-VW) once more insisted that he would not meddle with the filibuster, a point he's made frequently since it became a progressive priority. He also explained why he would not be voting for the Democrats' election reform bill, the "For the People Act," which he opposes because only one side pf the political aisle supports this legislation. Manchin explained that it is his duty "to seek bipartisan compromise no matter how difficult and to develop the political bonds that end divisions and help unite the country we love."