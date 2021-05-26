Fans Are Going Nuts Over The BTS Meal At McDonald's. Here's Why
The long-awaited BTS Meal at McDonalds is finally available and the BTS Army just can't get enough. The collaboration between the fast food giant and one of the biggest K-pop bands in the world was first announced in April 2021 and promised a BTS Meal and merch for the millions of fans that follow the boy band. The BTS Meal is the latest McDonald's meal to be inspired by one major music star, with fellow artists like Travis Scott and J Balvin scoring millions for their deals.www.nickiswift.com