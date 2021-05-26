Cancel
EAGLES SINGLE-GAME, OPEN PRACTICE TIX ON SALE JUNE 2!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles just announced that single-game tickets will go on sale Wednesday, June 2 at 10 AM and they can be purchased tickets at Ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit per household. In addition, tickets for the team’s two public training camp practices will also go on sale Wednesday, June...

fastphillysports.com
