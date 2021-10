OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – The pandemic has caused seismic changes in the American workplace. And now, the latest labor statistics show that employees are quitting their jobs in record numbers in the Bay Area and across the nation. On Tuesday, the Labor Department released data showing that 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs during the month of August. That’s nearly 3% of the entire workforce and is the single highest quitting rate on record. “They’ve got a lot of leverage right now,” Eugene Lupario, founder of job placement firm SVS Group, told KPIX 5. Lupario said with so many businesses desperate to find...

